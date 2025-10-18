India Vs Australia ODIs 2025: Perth Weather Forecast, Optus Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium
India's tour of Australia 2025 starts with the 1st One-Day International (ODI) at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday, October 19. The match marks the long-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket, with the former captains emerging as major talking points, expectedly, in the lead-up to the series.
Another key narrative ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI revolves around the venue itself. India will be playing their first match at Optus Stadium -- a multipurpose facility that succeeded the iconic WACA Stadium as Perth's main international cricket ground.
Inaugurated in 2018, Optus Stadium is still relatively new in the ODI landscape, having hosted only a limited number of 50-over matches. The local cricketing fraternity and ground staff have been deeply involved in preparing the venue for the high-profile IND vs AUS series.
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Perth Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Perth on October 19, 2025, signals a high probability of rain that could significantly impact play during the 1st India vs Australia ODI match at Optus Stadium.
According to multiple sources, including the Bureau of Meteorology and AccuWeather, showers are expected, with rain chances reaching up to 63% around the scheduled start time of 11:30 am local time (9:00 AM IST).
Rain probabilities are projected to remain above 35% throughout the match window, raising the likelihood of interruptions, delays, and even a reduced-overs match.
The mean temperature for Perth in mid-October has ranged from 10.9 degrees Celsius (minimum) to 22.5 degrees Celsius (maximum). Overcast skies, possible rain delays, and wet outfields are anticipated to be major factors, heightening concerns among players and fans about the potential for a stop-start contest during this much-anticipated fixture.
India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Optus Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at Optus Stadium in Perth is known for its lively surface, which favours fast bowlers due to steep bounce and notable movement, particularly in the first innings.
Overcast and humid conditions on match day enhance the swing and seam available to bowlers, prompting captains to consider bowling first after winning the toss.
So, batters will need to acclimatize cautiously, as the combination of extra bounce and swing challenges stroke play early in the innings.
Notably, the venue has hosted only three ODIs, with teams successfully chasing in two of those matches. The average first-innings score at Optus Stadium stands at 183, while the highest run chase achieved is 153.
Optus Stadium ODI Records
Australia have featured in three previous matches played at Optus Stadium, and lost all of them, to three different opponents -- Pakistan, South Africa, and England.
In the first ODI match here, on January 28, 2018, England defeated Australia by 12 runs after posting 259 all out, with Tom Curran claiming a five-wicket haul (5/35).
The next two matches, however, were won by the chasing teams.
On November 4, 2018, South Africa dismissed the Aussies for 152 all out in 38.1 overs, then chased it down in 29.2 overs for a six-wicket win. On November 10 last year, Pakistan beat the hosts by eight wickets with 139 balls to spare (AUS - 140; PAK - 143/2).
The venue's limited but pace-friendly ODI history, the return of two cricket legends, and the rain threat all contribute to heightened anticipation as Western Australia prepares for early summer international cricket.