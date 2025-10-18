India Vs Australia ODIs 2025: Perth Weather Forecast, Optus Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India Vs Australia ODIs 2025, 1st ODI: Check out the pitch and weather conditions for the upcoming 1st ODI between Australia and India at Perth's Optus Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Virat Kohli
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium

  • The match marks the long-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket

  • India will be playing their first match at Optus Stadium

India's tour of Australia 2025 starts with the 1st One-Day International (ODI) at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday, October 19. The match marks the long-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket, with the former captains emerging as major talking points, expectedly, in the lead-up to the series.

Another key narrative ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI revolves around the venue itself. India will be playing their first match at Optus Stadium -- a multipurpose facility that succeeded the iconic WACA Stadium as Perth's main international cricket ground.

Inaugurated in 2018, Optus Stadium is still relatively new in the ODI landscape, having hosted only a limited number of 50-over matches. The local cricketing fraternity and ground staff have been deeply involved in preparing the venue for the high-profile IND vs AUS series.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Perth Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Perth on October 19, 2025, signals a high probability of rain that could significantly impact play during the 1st India vs Australia ODI match at Optus Stadium.

According to multiple sources, including the Bureau of Meteorology and AccuWeather, showers are expected, with rain chances reaching up to 63% around the scheduled start time of 11:30 am local time (9:00 AM IST).

Related Content
Related Content

Rain probabilities are projected to remain above 35% throughout the match window, raising the likelihood of interruptions, delays, and even a reduced-overs match.

The mean temperature for Perth in mid-October has ranged from 10.9 degrees Celsius (minimum) to 22.5 degrees Celsius (maximum). Overcast skies, possible rain delays, and wet outfields are anticipated to be major factors, heightening concerns among players and fans about the potential for a stop-start contest during this much-anticipated fixture.

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Optus Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Optus Stadium in Perth is known for its lively surface, which favours fast bowlers due to steep bounce and notable movement, particularly in the first innings.

Overcast and humid conditions on match day enhance the swing and seam available to bowlers, prompting captains to consider bowling first after winning the toss.

So, batters will need to acclimatize cautiously, as the combination of extra bounce and swing challenges stroke play early in the innings.

Notably, the venue has hosted only three ODIs, with teams successfully chasing in two of those matches. The average first-innings score at Optus Stadium stands at 183, while the highest run chase achieved is 153.

Optus Stadium ODI Records

Australia have featured in three previous matches played at Optus Stadium, and lost all of them, to three different opponents -- Pakistan, South Africa, and England.

In the first ODI match here, on January 28, 2018, England defeated Australia by 12 runs after posting 259 all out, with Tom Curran claiming a five-wicket haul (5/35).

The next two matches, however, were won by the chasing teams.

On November 4, 2018, South Africa dismissed the Aussies for 152 all out in 38.1 overs, then chased it down in 29.2 overs for a six-wicket win. On November 10 last year, Pakistan beat the hosts by eight wickets with 139 balls to spare (AUS - 140; PAK - 143/2).

The venue's limited but pace-friendly ODI history, the return of two cricket legends, and the rain threat all contribute to heightened anticipation as Western Australia prepares for early summer international cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play Again| PAK-W 92/5 (25)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WI Lose 2 Wickets As They Chase 208|79/2 (20)

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 4 Updates: MUM Beat J&K, BEN Beat UTK, DEL-HYD And KEL-MAH Drawn

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

  4. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  5. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Uruguay Becomes First Latin American Country To Legalise Euthanasia

  3. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

  4. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike