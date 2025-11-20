Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Perth Weather Forecast, Optus Stadium Pitch Report

  • Rivalry renews between Australia and England in the 1st Ashes Test

  • Opening Test match takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth

  • Check the weather forecast and pitch report

The long 2 and a half year wait is over as the Australia and England gear up to add another chapter in their rivalry at the Ashes 2025/26. The series begins with the 1st Test taking place on Friday, November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Australia have held the Ashes urn on every single occasion since whitewashing England 4-0 during the 2017/18 series. In the last 4 editions, the Aussies have won twice, and the series has ended in a 2-2 draw in 2019 and 2023.

The Three Lions, knowing that the odds and the recent history have been against them, will try to claim their first series win since the 2010/11 edition. In what is going to be Bazball's debut in Australia, the visitors are hopeful of returning home with the urn.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Perth Weather Forecast

We are going to have perfect conditions for a full 5-day Test match as skies are expected to remain mostly clear.

However, there are some chances of rain, especially during the weekend with several reports suggesting that there will be thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from a high of 29 degree to a low of 16 degree Celsius.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Optus Stadium Pitch Report

Optus Stadium pitch curator Isaac McDonald has revealed that the surface is expected to offer pace and bounce to to the fast bowlers, something very usual in Western Australia.

The cracks might also open as the Test match goes on. Australia won the previous Ashes Test match played at the WACA by an innings and 41 runs during the 2017/18 edition.

Each of the 5 previous Tests at the venue have been won by teams batting first, most recently, India, who won by 295 runs in the Border-Gavaskar trophy opener last November.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Squads

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

