India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's No-Look Six That Broke Internet - Watch

Virat Kohli scored 65 runs in just 45 balls in 3rd ODI against South Africa
He scored 301 runs in the three-match series
He was adjudged Player of the Series for his performance
India cliched the three-match ODI series against South Africa by winning the decider comprehensively by 9 wickets and 61 balls to spare. There were many heroes in this comprehensive win for India like centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav but who who took the limelight with his late blitz was Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli took on the Proteas bowlers from the get go and blasted a not-out innings of 65 runs off just 45 balls 6 fours and 3 sixes. Though India put on a clinical show in the 3rd ODI on all fronts yet hogged the attention of social media with his aggressive intent and towering sixes. Watch the video here
Virat Kohli- Player Of The Series
Virat Kohli is adjudged as the Player of the series for amassing 301 runs in the series at an astonishing average of 151. Virat Kohli scored 135, 102 and 65* in the series. This series came on the back of 74 not out scored in the last ODI of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Australia.
India rolled Over South Africa By 9 Wickets
After losing the 2nd ODI despite posting a first innings total of 358 runs, the Indian bowling attack was under the scanner but in this match it seemed like they learned from their mistakes and looked much disciplined than the last match.
Arshdeep Singh and Harshit don't have many wickets to show-off but it was their tight bowling in the powerplay that made things easy for Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna who went on to take 4 wickets each. Quinton de Kock went to score his 7th century against India equalling Sanath Jayasuriya's record of most ODI centuries against India. He took South Africa to 270 runs with his scintillating knock
However, the Indian batters made short work of the target with Yashasvi Jaiswal playing an instrumental role by blasting his maiden ODI century. Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat also chipped in with classic half-centuries, complementing Jaiswal in India's chase. India won the series by 2-1, thus maintaining their their dominating white-ball record at home.