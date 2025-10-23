India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Toss Update: IND Bat First At Adelaide Oval; Visitors Going With Same XI

India trail in the three-match ODI series after losing the 1st ODI
IND have made no changes to their playing XI for 2nd ODI
Playing XIs and toss update listed
India will be batting first in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The visitors were at the end of a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the first ODI, and the Shubman Gill-led side will look to bounce back and level the series in a must-win match on Thursday.
India are unchanged, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Australia skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to field.
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Captain Speak
Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully no stoppages today. We are going with the same team.
Mitchell Marsh: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis.