India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Toss Update: IND Bat First At Adelaide Oval; Visitors Going With Same XI

The Men In Blue remain unchanged for the clash from Perth against Australia in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday

Indian skipper Shubman Gill with his Aussie counterpart Mitch Marsh at the toss Photo: BCCI
  • India trail in the three-match ODI series after losing the 1st ODI

  • IND have made no changes to their playing XI for 2nd ODI

  • Playing XIs and toss update listed

India will be batting first in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The visitors were at the end of a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the first ODI, and the Shubman Gill-led side will look to bounce back and level the series in a must-win match on Thursday.

India are unchanged, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to field.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Captain Speak

Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully no stoppages today. We are going with the same team.

Mitchell Marsh: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis.

