India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Toss Update: IND Bat First At Adelaide Oval; Visitors Going With Same XI

Mitchell Marsh: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis.