India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Leads IND Fightback As SA End Stumps At 247/6 – Data Debrief

South Africa end day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test at 247/6
Kuldeep Yadav struck thrice as Proteas lose momentum
Bavuma, Stubbs, and de Zorzi fall on batter-friendly surface
India ended day one of their second Test against South Africa in a slightly better mood after restricting the tourists to 247-6 on a batter-friendly wicket.
Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and conceded just 48 runs from his 17 overs as the Proteas batters struggled to build on their good starts.
Openers Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) put on a partnership of 82 before they were both dismissed in the space of four balls.
Ravindra Jadeja (1-30) took the crucial wicket of Temba Bavuma (41), while Kuldeep removed Tristan Stubbs one run short of his half-century.
Wiaan Mulder then fell for just 13, becoming Kuldeep's third wicket, before Mohammed Siraj (1-59) sent Tony de Zorzi back to the changing rooms in the final over of the day.
Senuran Muthusamy (25 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (one not out) will start day two at the crease as the reigning world Test champions look to build a bigger total in Guwahati.
Data Debrief: India and South Africa enter the unknown in Guwahati
This is the first Test to be played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, seeing it become India's 30th Test venue.
Kuldeep was the early beneficiary on the surface, seeing him reach 75 Test wickets in his career, as well as his 19th in the calendar year. Only in 2024 (22) has the spinner picked up more scalps.
Although the pitch seemed to favour the batting side, their run rate of 3.01 makes it unclear as to which side is ahead after the first day.