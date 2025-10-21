In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

A consensus has emerged across the political spectrum over limiting domicile rights to non-locals by keeping a cap of a fifty-year residency requirement in Jammu and Kashmir

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader (JKNC) Omar Abdullah, center, addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Jammu, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Photo: - PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Political parties have called for increasing the eligibility period of fifteen years of residency for non-locals to obtain domicile status

  • CM Omar Abdullah has sought parity with Ladakh on the domicile issue

  • Apni Party has demanded a fifty-year residency requirement for domicile eligibility

It is not often that every party in Jammu and Kashmir agrees. But, in a surprising move, political divisions have blurred with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political parties in consensus over increasing the residency requirement for issuing domicile certificates to non-locals. Abdullah has slammed the Central government for treating Jammu and Kashmir differently from Ladakh where, unlike Kashmir, the non-locals will become eligible for domicile rights after 2034.

The political parties have sought to increase the eligibility period of residency from the existing fifteen years for non-locals to get domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, said that there should be parity with the Union Territory of Ladakh on the domicile rules. Domicile status is the basis for securing government jobs. 

Addressing a press conference, Omar said, “Two Union Territories (Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir) were born out of one state on the 5th of August, 2019, yet in some respects Jammu and Kashmir has been treated very differently from Ladakh. One of those areas is the area of domicile law, which I believe is something that needs to be brought at par.”

Related Content
Related Content
Omar Abdullah - Imago
Political Parties Vie For Omar Abdullah's Former Budgam Assembly Seat 

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Earlier, former Minister and president of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, said that the CM Omar should set a fifty-year residency requirement for domicile eligibility. He said that since Omar holds the revenue portfolio, changing the domicile rules lies within his authority. “Extending the residency requirement from the current 15 years to 50 years would be a remarkable contribution by this government,” he said. However, Omar indicated that the call lies with the Centre.

Senior Vice President of Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, says that they have been the first to raise the issue of protecting the land and jobs for local Kashmiris. “We fought to protect the domicile rights, and it is due to our efforts that only a restricted number of domicile certificates have been issued to the non-locals. We are seeking that the rights to buy land or to apply for government jobs should be limited to the local people only.”

Kannan Gopinathan - Saahil/Outlook
Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

BY Ashlin Mathew

In 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, and amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment Act) to replace the permanent resident certificates (PRCs) with the domicile certificates. Under the new rules, among the conditions that were laid for getting the domicile certificate were that a person should have resided for fifteen years in the UT.

The other people to be eligible were those who would have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th and 12th examinations in an educational institution, as well as the children of central government employees, including those posted in the central universities, who have served in the Union Territory for ten years.  

Omar Abdullah - PTI
CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

BY Outlook News Desk

However, in Ladakh, a prospective rule was brought with a person required to have resided for fifteen years from 2019 onwards to be eligible for the domicile rights.

In April this year, the Jammu and Kashmir government said in the Legislative Assembly that over eighty-three thousand domicile certificates have been issued to non-state subjects in the Union Territory over the past two years.

Jammu And Kashmir Congress Supporters Begin Hunger Strike Demanding Full Statehood Restoration Leaders and supporters of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) hold placards as they begin a hunger strike in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 9, 2025. - | IMAGO/ NurPhoto
SC Gives Centre Four Weeks To Reply On Pleas Seeking Jammu And Kashmir Statehood

BY Outlook News Desk

NC’s MLA Beerwah, Mohammad Shafi Wani, says that the domicile certificates were also issued in his constituency in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, where several non-local women who have married local Kashmiris have received the domicile certificates.

“The impact of the domiciles getting issued in large numbers to the non-locals was heavy in the Jammu region,” he says. NC has been vocal in its opposition that the local people have been made to compete with outsiders for jobs and has sought that the sale of land to non-locals should be restricted, while also seeking the restoration of Article 370.

The NC’s coalition partner in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress, has also weighed in on the issue, advocating for the need to restrict the sale of land to non-locals and reserve government jobs for local people only.  Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga says that the party has sought that the position that existed in Jammu and Kashmir before the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, should be restored, but until the restoration of the pre-August 5 position, the steps need to be taken to protect the local demography.

“There is a need for a political consensus over the issue, and the requirement of residency eligibility for the domicile rights should be enhanced from the current fifteen years to fifty," he says. 

Elections will be held in three separate rounds, with two rounds for two seats and one round for the remaining two. In the two seats where a single election will be held, the BJP currently has the numbers to emerge victorious in one. - X.com
NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha Eye Runs Against Proteas In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

  4. Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Wish 'Happy Diwali' To Batter Ahead Of Adelaide ODI

  5. India U19 Vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, More

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. When Students Protests Are Criminalised

  4. Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’

  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

  4. China’s Communist Party Opens Key Plenum To Finalise New Five-Year Plan Amid Economic Slowdown And Military Purge

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike