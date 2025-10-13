Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

He was only 33 when he resigned; today, at 39, his resignation has still not been accepted by the government. Instead, he has received multiple notices ordering him to return to duty on the grounds that his resignation remains unapproved. Kannan had earlier called this government action a form of harassment and has refused to comply, saying he is willing to serve the public voluntarily—such as during the Covid-19 crisis—but not as an IAS officer.