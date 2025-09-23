Watch | JNU Students Protest Bail Rejection of Anti-CAA Activists At Jantar Mantar

The JNU Students’ Union organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on September 19 against the Delhi High Court’s rejection of bail pleas of anti-CAA activists. Families and civil society members addressed the demonstration, highlighting over five years of incarceration. On September 22, the Supreme Court issued notices in the bail petitions of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa Ur Rehman, with the next hearing scheduled for October 7.