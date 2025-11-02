Shah Rukh Khan At 60: The Last Of The Stars

As the political winds blew to the right once again after 2014, Khan began to be attacked for his public stances and his Muslim identity. In 2015, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, Khan made statements about the rising religious intolerance—in the aftermath of the Dadri lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq on the suspicion of cow slaughter—during multiple media interactions. This came at a heavy cost. From calls of boycotting his films to connecting him to Pakistani terror outfits, right wing organisations had a field day bashing the superstar across social media platforms. The incident pushed him to curb his openness with the media. Yet, his most powerful commentary on communalism came in the form of Raees in 2017, where he played a Muslim Shia gangster leading a kingdom built on bootlegged alcohol in Gujarat, a dry state. The film, a commercial hit, includes an unforgettable scene, where Raees stops a rath yatra from entering his area. It harks back to Lal Krishna Advani’s rath yatra during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement; except here, it serves as a potent alternative imagination. Raees was not devoid of controversies—post the 2016 Uri attack, Pakistani artists were banned from Bollywood, and Khan had to personally meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to assure him that Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who starred opposite Khan in Raees, would not be part of the film’s promotion.