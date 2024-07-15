New Climate Refugees: The Human Cost Of Tidal Flooding In Kerala

According to the studies done by EQUINOCT, an Ernakulam-based non-profit working on community-sourced solutions, the tidal floods are a direct and tangible impact of climate change all across the world. In Kerala, this phenomenon has intensified since the 2018 floods that caused the breaching of earlier thresholds of the rising of water levels. Though nine coastal districts have been affected by tidal flooding, they are yet to be declared as a natural disaster by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. A community-driven flood-resilient programme has been implemented in three panchayats in the worst-affected coastal belt of Ernakulam district, surrounded by backwaters. “It has been envisaged as community-driven programme with three key components―community mapping, training video volunteers and community theatre. “Bringing out the micro level data is key to finding a solution, which is being done by community mapping,” says Manjula Bharati, School of Habitat Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which headed the implementation of the programme.