National

The Sea In Their Blood: How Climate Change Is Crippling Mumbai's Fishing Community

Mumbai’s original residents, the fishing community, is struggling to stay afloat amid frequent storms, warmer temperatures, rising sea level, reduced catch and illegal technology

Photo: Dinesh Parab
Troubled Waters: Vijay Shantaram Pawar used to make a decent living off the sea, but now fish is scarce Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon

Sitting inside a blue-coloured safe house at the Cleveland jetty in Mumbai’s sea-facing Worli region, Vijay Shantaram Pawar’s face lights up with a smile as he digs out an old photograph of him holding a prized catch, a ghol masa or croaker fish, popularly known as sea gold.

“It’s a big fish and very expensive. I was able to catch it right here,” he says, pointing in the distance towards the recently inaugurated coastal road, over which cars speed by.

The memory of a 2018 photograph, which shows a clear coastline, seems a part of another age.

At the time, Pawar sold the fish for Rs 20,000, earning a decent living fishing off the Worli coast. Marginal fishermen like him ventured into the waters near the jetty. The intertidal zone, a breeding ground, was reclaimed for the 29 km coastal road from Worli to Marine Lines, towards the metropolis’ southern tip.

The coastal road, with an underwater tunnel, is showcased as Mumbai’s aspirational infrastructure project. But in reality, the ambitious urban connectivity project has robbed the livelihood of hundreds of fisherfolk like Pawar and left Mumbai’s indigenous koli community, which has lived on and survived off the city’s coastline for over 700 years, in a lurch.

“Our forefathers fished in these waters and built our families. Today, we don’t even have the freedom to fish anywhere we want,” says Nitesh Patil, chairman of Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Society, about the loss of fishing in the intertidal zone. Worli Koliwada (koli habitat) is among the biggest and oldest fishing habitats of the 40 such koliwadas in the city. Today, 300-odd families are engaged in commercial fishing here, a majority of whom practice traditional hand-held fishing and 170 own large and medium boats.

The coastal road, constructed at an enormous cost of Rs 12,000 crore, has not just created a huge obstacle for the fishing community, but has also wrecked the precious marine ecosystem, already under the duress from high environmental pollution, rapid urbanisation and climate change.

Photo: Courtesy: Vijay Shantaram Pawar
info_icon

The southern stretch from Worli to Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill was a productive zone for traditional fishing, says environmental conservationist and architect Shweta Wagh. Several species of fish, like black crabs, grouper, red snapper and white prawns, could be found in these shallow waters and large fish from the deep sea came to lay eggs.

Small fishermen would earn their livelihood from fishing in the intertidal and nearshore areas. Women would collect oysters and clams from the rocky shores and men would stand and fish with handheld fishing lines and nets in shallow waters.

When the area was reclaimed by dumping several hundred truckloads of debris, the intertidal zone was buried, putting an end to traditional fishing practices.

Nowhere to Go: Shehnaz, who lives in a slum near Delhi’s Geeta Colony, says that while the heat was unbearable this year, it was worse during the heavy rains that followed—the roof of her hut is made of polythene sheets, which leaks from all directions - Photo: Divya Tiwari
Living On The Margins: How The Urban Poor Fight Climate Change

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Wagh was among several campaigners who, along with the kolis, petitioned the courts to stall the coastal road. “The environmental impact on the city’s southern shore is irreversible. The land reclaimed cannot be undone,” Wagh says.

The local municipal body has allocated Rs 136 crore compensation for the project-affected fishermen. And the state government recommended the traditional fishing folks to transition to deep sea fishing. But a lack of funds for large boats and cost-intensive trips to the deep sea have discouraged many.

Last year, Pawar invested Rs one lakh and bought a small boat with one engine to venture into the near seas, but has come to repent his decision. A return trip up to 500 metres of water costs him over Rs 500 for five litres of diesel. “I am unable to even recover the cost of diesel. There’s hardly any fish to find,” Pawar rues.

“Mase kami aani masemar jasta jhale aahet (there’s less fish and more fishermen),” adds his friend Dharmaraj Worlikar. “It takes 20 nets to procure the same quantity of fish that we would get by casting two nets,” says Pritam Suryakant Shivdikar, a 43-year-old fisherman from Worli.

Fisherfolks held the government responsible for failing to crackdown against the illegal fishing by commercial trawlers, for the destruction of the fishing profession in Mumbai. The indigenous koli people who worship the sea as a source of prosperity and livelihood, avoid excessive fishing.

“The sea is our treasure. We only take enough fish to provide for our family’s consumption and to earn our yearly income for survival. We were happy with the earnings of Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 per month,” says Rajashree Bhanji, head of the Marol Fisherwomen Society, adding that, kolis can’t survive on that kind of money anymore. She blamed ‘evil’ technology like LED fishing and commercial boats venturing from outside Mumbai, for throttling their livelihood. “Large boats, trawl the seabed and collect everything that comes in their way, including small fishes, eggs and vegetation. They take all the share of our treasure.”

Bhanji, 63, who has managed the fishing business alone in Versova Koliwada for the last ten years since her husband passed away, was forced to sell one of her three boats last year and has sold much of her gold—a prized possession of koli women—to settle rising debts. She earns part of her income from the business of selling dry fish. 

Unlike commercial fishing operations, the koli community follows traditional fishing seasons. Fishing is halted during the monsoon months of June and July to allow fish to breed. The peak season, called sariga, runs from August to November. After a slow winter, they get the maximum catch in March, April and May.

Advertisement

The koli community’s traditional fishing cycle, guided by their deep knowledge of the sea, tides, and winds, is now disrupted by changing weather patterns and man-made destruction. They now face unexpected and frequent cyclones year-round, unlike the four storm situations typically experienced during the monsoon season. The powerful Tauktae cyclone in May 2021 severely disrupted fishing habitats and damaged boats and equipment. Warmer weather and increased humidity have visibly affected koliwadas on Mumbai’s coastline. Encroachment, illegal construction, and a lack of development planning have turned these areas into congested, malodorous localities, contrasting with the past when cooling winds flowed freely, making ceiling fans unnecessary. “We used to have table fans, but now every house has an air conditioner. The heat levels are very high,” says Camilo Kenny, a Christian native residing in Worli Koliwada. 

Advertisement

The warming Indian Ocean and rising sea levels threaten the fishing community across India. In 2008, the Cleveland jetty was reconstructed with a ramp one and a half metres higher to prevent seawater breaches during high tides. “Increasing the height of the ramp was pointless because the jetty gets flooded at high tide. We have already crossed the one and a half metre mark,” Patil said.

The 2023 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report lists Mumbai among four Indian cities highly vulnerable to rising sea levels, predicting parts will be underwater by 2100. This threatens the Koli community’s existence, raising concerns about their future in fishing amidst climate change’s impacts.

Advertisement

Representational Image - null
Coastal Regions Of India Are At Stake As Water Level Continues To Rise: IPCC Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

“No way. Till we are alive and (so is) the sea, we will continue to fish,” Shivdikar says. “We learn about the sea and the ways of fishing from early childhood. Even in the worst situation, we can survive by catching fish and eating kalwan and bhat (fish curry and rice).” 

As the earliest inhabitants of Mumbai, kolis are an indispensable part of the city’s identity, history and cultural fabric. They have lived by the shores of the Arabian Sea continuously for over 700 years, long before the ‘Seven Islands of Bombay’ were merged to form Mumbai, literally Urbs Prima in Indis, the first city of India.

Advertisement

The kolis, one of the city’s original natives, who call themselves children of the sea, have a doomsday prophecy for Mumbai: one day the sea will manifest rudraavatara, a violent and furious form, and swallow the city. “The sea does not keep anything for itself, it throws back whatever you put inside. The sea will react one day to all that has been done to it by reclamation of land and dumping of debris,” says Patil with a sense of foreboding conviction. “The sea will not remain calm unless it destroys these projects of coastal roads and the sea link.”

Advertisement

(This appeared in the print as 'The Sea In Their Blood')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  3. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
  4. WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Canada Positive For Third-Place Finish As Alphonso Davies' X-Ray Results Negative
  2. USA Football Sacks Coach Gregg Berhalter After Copa America 2024 Collapse: Time For Jurgen Klopp?
  3. Argentina Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  4. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
  5. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  2. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  3. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  4. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmers To Resume Agitation, Says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  3. MHA Cancels FCRA Registration Of NGO Which Flagged Environmental Hazards Of Adani Project
  4. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  5. 8-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Murdered By 3 Minor Boys In Andhra, Body Dumped In Canal To Destroy Evidence
Entertainment News
  1. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  2. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  3. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
  4. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Video Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya: Let’s Be Less Judgmental
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Hugs Salman Khan At Her Wedding Reception, Asks Emotional Rekha Not To Cry- Watch Video
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  2. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  3. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  4. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
  5. Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Palestine War After 9 Months
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18