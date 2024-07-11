Living On The Margins: How The Homeless Fight Climate Change

Nowhere to Go: Shehnaz, who lives in a slum near Delhi’s Geeta Colony, says that while the heat was unbearable this year, it was worse during the heavy rains that followed—the roof of her hut is made of polythene sheets, which leaks from all directions Photo: Divya Tiwari

