National

India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor

Outlook visits Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Hazrat Nizamuddin station area, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, and Geeta Colony to explore the impact of climate change on the urban poor. Through conversations, we uncover how heatwaves affect their daily lives. Many attribute climate change to rapid urbanisation and felling of trees. They also share how, along with the intense and prolonged heat wave which that had to endure this summer, factors like severe water scarcity and no electricity for a couple of hours every day added to their misery.

