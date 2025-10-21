Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

Is the Gaza peace deal a genuine turning point or just a pause before the next storm?

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
People react as a convoy carrying the hostages released from the Gaza Strip
Uneasy Truce: People react as a convoy carrying the hostages released from the Gaza Strip arrive near Re’im, Israel, on October 13, 2025 | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A U.S.-brokered peace deal has brought a rare calm to Gaza, freeing 20 Israeli hostages and 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, though questions remain over who will govern the enclave and whether Hamas will disarm.

  • The agreement is hailed by Trump as the start of a “golden age,” but critics call it vague and lacking concrete mechanisms for peacekeeping or reconstruction.

  • Netanyahu, who has not formally signed the deal, remains sceptical of its terms and continues to reject a two-state solution, raising fears that the current truce could be short-lived despite global applause.

For Gaza’s over two million people, it is a rare moment of respite. The incessant bombings over the last two years have stopped; the 20 Israeli hostages are back home. So are the 2,000 Palestinians prisoners. For now, the skies are clear. US President Donald Trump has already taken a victory lap with a whirlwind visit to Israel and Egypt and is basking in global attention, projecting his peace plan as the deal that ended two years of bloodshed.

Yet, beneath the applause, lies an uneasy vacuum. Who will govern Gaza once the dust settles? Will Hamas, though bruised and battered, lay down its arms or is it merely a tactical retreat? The promised stabilisation force remains invisible, and Israel—under a triumphant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—shows little sign of loosening its military grip. For many in the region, relief is tempered by doubt: is this a genuine turning point, or just a pause before the next storm?

Trump is optimistic that the peace agreement will hold. “The sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” Trump declared and went on to add that a “golden age” has dawned for both Israel and the Middle East. Gershon Baskin, the Israeli columnist and activist who played a vital behind-the-scenes role in the negotiations, working with the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, gave all credit for the deal to Trump.

Related Content
Related Content

The president asserted America’s power to get a reluctant Netanyahu on board. In an interview with Karan Thapar, Baskin said: “It’s huge and we can’t underestimate the importance of this moment. The war is over.” He denied that the agreement is iffy and short on detail. Baskin said that the process to get a multinational force in Gaza and ready a Palestinian government to take over the administration are on. He was speaking as an “insider”, but to the rest of the world, the agreement is short on details.

The history of peace deals between Israel and Hamas does not encourage hope. Now that Israeli hostages have been freed, nothing prevents Netanyahu from walking out, as he did earlier in January.

“As of now, I am a sceptic. Netanyahu is not a signatory to the deal. He has questioned many of the details that were put out in the 20-point agreement. In fact, it cannot be called an agreement, it is more an expression of intent,” says Talmiz Ahmad, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who closely follows the region.

null - | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

BY Seema Guha

Yet, the fact remains that both Israel and Hamas agreed to all clauses of the agreement. After both sides endorsed the plan, it was approved by Israel’s cabinet and went into effect on October 10. A symbolic agreement was signed two days later in Sharm el-Sheik by Donald Trump, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar’s ruler Tamin bin Hamad AI Thani and Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They will act as guarantors to the agreement. In the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where more than 20 world leaders had gathered to endorse the Trump initiative, the cry was for peace and a new Middle East.

The promised stabilisation force remains invisible, and Israel—under a triumphant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—shows little sign of loosening its military grip.

“From the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, the will of the people meets the resolve of world leaders to end the war in Gaza,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt said. “They all carry a single message to mankind: Enough war. Welcome to peace.”

Gaza peace deal - Marco Ugarte/AP
Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

BY Seema Guha

The first part of the peace deal is done; a ceasefire is in place. But what of the larger more complex questions? When will a new administrative structure be in place? Meanwhile, Hamas is still in control, and clashes between rival Palestinian groups are reported from some areas.

Netanyahu has never endorsed the two-nation solution and built his political career on that. He will not change his stand now. Trump, while travelling back to Washington from the summit, was vague when asked by reporters on the two-state solution. “We’ll have to see about a two state solution,” Trump replied. He said the immediate priority in Gaza was cleaning up the rubble and rebuilding the enclave, not a one state or two state solution. So for the moment that is left on the back-burner.

The agreement is not new. It has been on the table since at least a year. According to Jamie Rubin, a US official from the previous Joe Biden administration, the peace plan was something that was being worked on by former secretary of state Antony Blinken and himself during the Biden presidency. Egypt and Qatar were also involved, so was Türkiye. Rubin claimed he was responsible for getting former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on board. Not that he is a popular choice, as most people in the region remember his Iraq misadventure.

Biden, however, was not in a position to influence Netanyahu. Trump was able to get the first part of the January ceasefire implemented, with many of the hostages freed. But once that was done, Netanyahu walked out, by convincing Trump that the war must continue as Hamas could be completely obliterated. Having asserted Israel’s military superiority by killing the entire political and military leadership of Hamas, breaking the back of Hezbollah in Lebanon, destroying much of Iran’s air defence system, and getting the US to bomb Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, the Israeli leader was on a high.

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. - AP Photo/Oded Balilty
Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment After Trump Threatens To Resume War Over Hostage Remains

BY Outlook News Desk

It suited Netanyahu to continue the war. So long as the fighting continued, his corruption case remained in the background, and there was no question of holding elections. With America in lockstep, there was no turning back for Israel. This would have continued, but for the botched plot to eliminate the Hamas negotiators in Qatar. Hubris finally caught up with Netanyahu when he attacked the sovereignty of a friendly country and a staunch friend of Trump. The Arab-Muslim nations were shocked and alarmed at this assertion of Israel’s military might.

It triggered widespread outrage in the region. American businesses as well as Trump’s family interests are tied up in the region. Trump was furious. When Netanyahu visited the White House in September, Trump forced him to call Qatar’s Prime Minister Tamin bin Hamad AI Thani and apologise. Not satisfied with that, the White House released pictures of Trump holding the phone while Netanyahu appeared to read from a scripted page.

Gaza Peace Summit - | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

BY Photo Webdesk

The first part of the peace deal is done; a ceasefire is in place. But what of the larger more complex questions? When will a new administrative structure be in place?

By now, Trump was ready to pay attention to what the Arab and Egyptian leaders had to say and stop the war. Peace is fragile and things can go out of hand at any time.

Adnan Abu Al-Haija, former ambassador to India, and a long-time member of Fatah, is cautiously optimistic. Can the agreement last? “Certainly, no one trusts Netanyahu. However, things are different now compared to January, especially due to public pressure—particularly in Europe—which has forced governments to take positions that would have been difficult to take otherwise, such as recognition of the State of Palestine and halting some arms supplies to Israel,” says Al-Haija. “But I believe it will be difficult for Netanyahu to resume the war because of the international situation. So far, it’s not clear who will govern Gaza. There is talk about an independent Palestinian technocratic body, and the deployment of international forces under a UN resolution. I believe that anybody leading Gaza must, in some way, be connected to the Palestinian Authority. The issue of weapons remains. It is the most difficult obstacle.”

If Trump continues to use his vast powers to keep Netanyahu in check, he might just succeed. If he is able to solve the long-running Palestine question, he will richly deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, that he so desperately wants.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
| Photo: Imago : Pleas for Statehood: Protesters at a rally for Ladakh
Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?
- PTI : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader (JKNC) Omar Abdullah, center, addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Jammu, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 
| Photo: Imago/ANI News : The Third Umpire: Whether inside or outside the NDA, Chirag Paswan has remained Nitish Kumar’s most persistent critic
Bihar Polls: BJP Backs Chirag While JD(U) Waits and Watches
Outlook : February 1, 2024, issue, In The Name Of Ram
Tracing Ramayana: Stories, Interpretations, and the Legacy of Ayodhya

Seema Guha is a senior journalist covering foreign affairs

This story appeared as 'A Glacial Meltdown', Outlook’s November 1 issue, which explored how the spirit of questioning, debate, and dissent—the lifeblood of true education—is being stifled in universities across the country, where conformity is prized over curiosity, protests are curtailed, and critical thinking is replaced by rote learning, raising urgent questions about the future of student agency, intellectual freedom, and democratic engagement.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha Eye Runs Against Proteas In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

  4. Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Wish 'Happy Diwali' To Batter Ahead Of Adelaide ODI

  5. India U19 Vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, More

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. When Students Protests Are Criminalised

  4. Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’

  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

  4. China’s Communist Party Opens Key Plenum To Finalise New Five-Year Plan Amid Economic Slowdown And Military Purge

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike