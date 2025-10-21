Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

Adnan Abu Al-Haija, former ambassador to India, and a long-time member of Fatah, is cautiously optimistic. Can the agreement last? “Certainly, no one trusts Netanyahu. However, things are different now compared to January, especially due to public pressure—particularly in Europe—which has forced governments to take positions that would have been difficult to take otherwise, such as recognition of the State of Palestine and halting some arms supplies to Israel,” says Al-Haija. “But I believe it will be difficult for Netanyahu to resume the war because of the international situation. So far, it’s not clear who will govern Gaza. There is talk about an independent Palestinian technocratic body, and the deployment of international forces under a UN resolution. I believe that anybody leading Gaza must, in some way, be connected to the Palestinian Authority. The issue of weapons remains. It is the most difficult obstacle.”