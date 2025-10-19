Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment After Trump Threatens To Resume War Over Hostage Remains

Under US pressure, Hamas vows to honor ceasefire terms but cites destroyed tunnels as obstacle to returning hostages’ bodies

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. AP Photo/Oded Balilty
Summary
  • Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire with Israel, promising to return the remains of all deceased Israeli hostages.

  • The move came after US President Donald Trump warned he would permit Israel to resume military action if Hamas failed to uphold its end of the deal.

  • Hamas claims some bodies are trapped under rubble in collapsed tunnels destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, requiring heavy machinery for recovery.

Hamas moved Friday to shore up its brittle ceasefire agreement with Israel by reaffirming its commitment to the terms of the deal, including a pledge to hand over the remains of all dead Israeli hostages.

The militant group's statement released in the early hours Friday follows a dire warning from US President Donald Trump that he would green-light Israel to resume the war if Hamas doesn't live up to its end of the deal and return all of the hostages' bodies.

Hamas, however, maintains that some bodies were buried in tunnels that were later destroyed by Israel, and heavy machinery is required to dig through rubble to retrieve them.

