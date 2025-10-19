Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment After Trump Threatens To Resume War Over Hostage Remains

Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire with Israel, promising to return the remains of all deceased Israeli hostages.
Hamas moved Friday to shore up its brittle ceasefire agreement with Israel by reaffirming its commitment to the terms of the deal, including a pledge to hand over the remains of all dead Israeli hostages.
The militant group's statement released in the early hours Friday follows a dire warning from US President Donald Trump that he would green-light Israel to resume the war if Hamas doesn't live up to its end of the deal and return all of the hostages' bodies.
Hamas, however, maintains that some bodies were buried in tunnels that were later destroyed by Israel, and heavy machinery is required to dig through rubble to retrieve them.