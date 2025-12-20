Bangladesh To Hold Youth Leader Hadi’s Funeral Today Amid Tight Security

"Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue," Inqilab Mancha said on social media on Friday. People were requested to pray for Hadi while upholding order, and the party also declared that there would be no public sight of the body.



As the remains of a well-known youth leader arrived in Bangladesh from Singapore on Friday, amid new tension in the capital following nighttime rampages sparked by his death, the country's interim government encouraged residents to reject violence by "fringe elements."