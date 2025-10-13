Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

The release marks the first stage of a ceasefire agreement under which Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners once the hostages return safely.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
hostage release explainer hostage swap under ceasefire Israel Palestine ceasefire
Hamas members hand over some of the 20 Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams as part of the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel on October 13, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo: | IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hamas releases 20 Israeli hostages under a mediated Gaza ceasefire deal.

  • Israel to free about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners once hostages return.

  • The agreement includes humanitarian aid access and a temporary truce.

As part of a ceasefire agreement and during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Hamas has released the first group of Israeli hostages, which is the first phase in accordance with the Trump administration’s recent 20-point Gaza plan. The 20 individuals being freed were among those captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which marked one of the deadliest days in the country’s history. These hostages had been held in Gaza for nearly two years. 

Hamas’s military wing published the names of the 20 hostages on its Telegram channel, confirming that they are part of a larger group of 48 hostages, of whom 20 are alive and 28 are believed to have been killed.

According to AFP, the release is scheduled to take place from three separate locations in the Gaza Strip. Once freed, the hostages will either be taken to hospitals for medical care or to a military base to reunite with family members. 

Representative image: Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in Gaza City - | ShutterStock |
Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Swap Underway, Palestinians Return To Rubble | All Details

BY Jinit Parmar

What Are the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement? 

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas is to release 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of those killed during captivity, while Israel will free about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will occur in stages, with Israel confirming the hostages’ safe return before beginning the prisoner releases. The deal excludes senior Hamas leaders and includes several prisoners serving life sentences. The release of hostages will take place from three sites across Gaza, supervised by the International Committee of the Red Cross, while Egypt, Qatar, and the United States act as mediators.

Related Content
Related Content

The agreement also allows increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and includes a temporary halt to fighting. The first phase of the ceasefire is expected to conclude by Monday at noon, when all living hostages and the remains of those deceased are to be transferred to Israeli custody.

As part of the deal, aid trucks are expected to begin delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced by recent conflict. - X.com
Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

BY Outlook News Desk

Who Are the Hostages Being Released?

The list of hostages being released includes: Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, and Omri Miran.

Among the hostages, several profiles have been documented. Sergeant Matan Angrest, 22, was captured near the Nahal Oz border base while attempting to stop Hamas fighters from crossing into Israel. Angrest comes from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel and is a supporter of Maccabi Haifa football club. His family had planned a trip to Dubai to mark the end of his military service. 

Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - AP photo
Israelis and Palestinians Celebrate Ceasefire Announcement and Hostage Deal

BY Outlook News Desk

Gali and Ziv Berman, 28-year-old twins who also hold German citizenship, were taken from the youth area of the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which was set on fire during the Hamas attack. They work together in music production and support Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool football clubs. 

Elkana Bohbot, 36, was involved in organizing the Supernova music festival and resides in Mevasseret Tzion near Jerusalem. He is married to a Colombian national, and their son remains in Israel. Colombian President Gustavo Petro granted Bohbot nationality in November 2023. According to AFP, Bohbot’s family had received proof of life in February 2025 from a former released hostage, Ohad Ben Ami. 

Two other hostages, soldier Tamir Nimrodi and Nepali national Bipin Josh, are not included in this first release. Reported AFP, all 48 hostages are expected to be released or have their remains returned to Israel by Monday at noon. The remains of deceased hostages will be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. 

Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - AP photo
Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

BY Outlook News Desk

This release comes days after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace plan initiated during the Trump administration, which reportedly aims to bring an end to the most recent phase of hostilities.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kuldeep,Bumrah Force Windies Collapse! | WI 311/9 (97)

  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Proteas Face BAN-W In Visakhapatnam

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: PAK Suffer Collapse To End With 378-Run Total

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  5. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script