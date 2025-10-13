Hamas releases 20 Israeli hostages under a mediated Gaza ceasefire deal.
Israel to free about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners once hostages return.
The agreement includes humanitarian aid access and a temporary truce.
As part of a ceasefire agreement and during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Hamas has released the first group of Israeli hostages, which is the first phase in accordance with the Trump administration’s recent 20-point Gaza plan. The 20 individuals being freed were among those captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which marked one of the deadliest days in the country’s history. These hostages had been held in Gaza for nearly two years.
Hamas’s military wing published the names of the 20 hostages on its Telegram channel, confirming that they are part of a larger group of 48 hostages, of whom 20 are alive and 28 are believed to have been killed.
According to AFP, the release is scheduled to take place from three separate locations in the Gaza Strip. Once freed, the hostages will either be taken to hospitals for medical care or to a military base to reunite with family members.
What Are the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement?
Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas is to release 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of those killed during captivity, while Israel will free about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will occur in stages, with Israel confirming the hostages’ safe return before beginning the prisoner releases. The deal excludes senior Hamas leaders and includes several prisoners serving life sentences. The release of hostages will take place from three sites across Gaza, supervised by the International Committee of the Red Cross, while Egypt, Qatar, and the United States act as mediators.
The agreement also allows increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and includes a temporary halt to fighting. The first phase of the ceasefire is expected to conclude by Monday at noon, when all living hostages and the remains of those deceased are to be transferred to Israeli custody.
Who Are the Hostages Being Released?
The list of hostages being released includes: Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, and Omri Miran.
Among the hostages, several profiles have been documented. Sergeant Matan Angrest, 22, was captured near the Nahal Oz border base while attempting to stop Hamas fighters from crossing into Israel. Angrest comes from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel and is a supporter of Maccabi Haifa football club. His family had planned a trip to Dubai to mark the end of his military service.
Gali and Ziv Berman, 28-year-old twins who also hold German citizenship, were taken from the youth area of the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which was set on fire during the Hamas attack. They work together in music production and support Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool football clubs.
Elkana Bohbot, 36, was involved in organizing the Supernova music festival and resides in Mevasseret Tzion near Jerusalem. He is married to a Colombian national, and their son remains in Israel. Colombian President Gustavo Petro granted Bohbot nationality in November 2023. According to AFP, Bohbot’s family had received proof of life in February 2025 from a former released hostage, Ohad Ben Ami.
Two other hostages, soldier Tamir Nimrodi and Nepali national Bipin Josh, are not included in this first release. Reported AFP, all 48 hostages are expected to be released or have their remains returned to Israel by Monday at noon. The remains of deceased hostages will be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification.
(With inputs from AFP)