Hostage Exchange Underway

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas began releasing Israeli hostages, with the first seven handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza. These hostages were subsequently transported to Israel, where they reunited with their families. In total, 20 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The exchange is being coordinated under the supervision of the ICRC to ensure the safe and orderly transfer of individuals.