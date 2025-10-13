Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release of the 48 hostages from Gaza.
Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release of the 48 hostages from Gaza. The handover of 48 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, is expected to begin in Gaza shortly, BBC reported.
The hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross who will hand them over to the Israeli military. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum had encouraged the public to gather at the square overnight, billing it as a “yellow night”. The term is derived from the “white night”, a hebrew term referring to an all nighter.
Large screens have been set up in the Square to display the hostage release, The Times of Israel reported.
The handover was set to begin at 8 AM (10:30 AM IST) on Monday (13/10/25).
In exchange for the hostages, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 detainees. The United States president Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Egypt to sign the declaration, which will be attended by around 20 world leaders. On his way, Trump had declared that the war in Gaza is over.
Indian Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to represent India at the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm El-Sheikh.
In a post on X, the Minister said, “Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as the special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.”