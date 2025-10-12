Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

The deal, brokered under intense US mediation and announced last Thursday, requires Hamas to hand over the captives—20 of whom are believed to be alive—within 72 hours, on Monday. Israeli families, many gathered at a massive rally in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, erupted in chants of "Thank you, Trump!" as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff declared the hostages "are coming home," crediting the president for orchestrating the agreement. Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the crowd, where banners called for a Nobel Peace Prize for the US leader.