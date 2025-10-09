Nobel Peace Prize: Origins, Purpose, And Selection

What is the Nobel Peace Prize?

When the Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel died in 1896, he left behind one of the largest private fortunes of his time. In his will, Nobel stated that his entire remaining estate, amounting to 31.5 million Swedish crowns, should be invested in secure financial instruments. The income from this fund was to be awarded annually as prizes to those who had, during the previous year, contributed the most to the benefit of humanity. Notably, Nobel had made much of his fortune by inventing the nitroglycerine-based explosive dynamite in 1867.