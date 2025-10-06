Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

The 2025 Nobel announcements begin 6 October with medicine and end 13 October with economics — but this year’s Peace Prize is drawing unusual attention.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Prize 2025 announcement day Nobel Prize announcements today
Debate surrounding the prize has intensified due to former United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the award for “ending seven wars.” Photo: | Lee Jin-man
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 2025 Nobel announcements run from 6–13 October across six prize categories.

  • The Peace Prize faces scrutiny amid global conflicts and Donald Trump’s remarks.

  • GLP-1 hormone research and metamaterials lead speculation in science prizes.

The 2025 Nobel Prize season opens on Monday with the award for physiology or medicine, marking the start of a week of daily announcements that will culminate with the economics prize on 13 October. This year’s series of awards is drawing particular attention to the Nobel Peace Prize, amid heightened global conflict and political controversy.

According to Al Jazeera, the first announcement will take place on 6 October at the Karolinska Institutet in Solna, near Stockholm, where the Nobel Assembly will reveal the laureate for medicine. The schedule continues with physics on 7 October, chemistry on 8 October, literature on 9 October, peace on 10 October in Oslo, and concludes with the economics prize on 13 October.

What is the Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Prizes, established by the 1895 will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, recognise achievements that have “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” They are awarded annually in six categories: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, and economic sciences. Each laureate receives a gold medal, diploma, and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£810,000), funded by the Nobel Foundation. The formal award ceremonies take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. - | Alex Brandon/AP
Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

BY Outlook News Desk

Why the Peace Prize is Closely Watched

Related Content
Related Content

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is being closely watched, Al Jazeera reported, against the backdrop of ongoing wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and civil conflicts and political repression in other countries. Debate surrounding the prize has intensified due to former United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the award for “ending seven wars.” Speaking at the United Nations and later reiterating his view on 30 September, Trump argued that he had helped end Israel’s two-year conflict in Gaza and therefore merited recognition.

However, experts cited by Al Jazeera said Trump’s chances remain slim. The Norwegian Nobel Committee traditionally honours efforts that promote lasting peace and international cooperation rather than short-term political actions. Nominations reportedly included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Pakistan, though both were submitted after the deadline for the 2025 award.

Medicine Prize Contenders

Beyond the peace category, speculation for this year’s medicine prize centres on research into hormones regulating appetite. Scientists involved in the discovery of the hormone glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) are seen as frontrunners, Al Jazeera reported. Their work led to the development of anti-obesity and diabetes drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. Possible laureates include Jens Juul Holst, Joel Habener, Daniel Drucker, and Svetlana Mojsov. Other experts have highlighted Japanese researchers Kenji Kangawa and Masayasu Kojima for their discovery of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite.

Donald Trump - null
Trump’s Tariff War - Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Prize In Economics

BY Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi

Physics and Other Categories

In physics, British scientist John Pendry’s research into metamaterials and the concept of an “invisibility cloak” — a technique for redirecting electromagnetic fields — has been identified as a potential area of recognition.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded by different institutions: the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (for physics, chemistry, and economics), the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet (for medicine), the Swedish Academy (for literature), and the Norwegian Nobel Committee (for peace).

Academic Freedom Concerns

Ylva Engström, vice-president of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told Reuters that academic freedom faces risks from political interference, citing the policies of the Trump administration as “reckless” and warning of potential long-term effects on democratic institutions. Engström is not part of the committees selecting this year’s laureates.

The Ceremony

Each year, laureates are honoured in formal ceremonies held in Stockholm and Oslo. In Stockholm, the King of Sweden presents the medals and diplomas for the scientific, literary, and economic prizes. In Oslo, the Peace Prize is awarded at the Oslo City Hall by the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The events are broadcast globally and followed by a banquet attended by more than a thousand guests.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. - AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Why Netanyahu Is Playing The Nobel Card?

BY Seema Guha

Last Year’s Winners

Last year’s winners included Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun in medicine for discovering microRNAs; John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton in physics for foundational work on artificial intelligence; and David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John M Jumper in chemistry for breakthroughs in protein structure prediction. Han Kang of South Korea won the literature prize, Nihon Hidankyo received the peace prize for campaigning against nuclear weapons, and economists Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A Robinson were recognised for research on how institutions shape economic growth and inequality.

This year’s Nobel season, Al Jazeera reported, is expected to mirror global tensions — balancing scientific discovery with questions of moral and political leadership at a time of deep international division.

(With inputs from Al Jazeera)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: New Zealand Lose Plimmer, 78/3 After Partnership Ends

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

  4. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

  5. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs