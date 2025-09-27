Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

Shehbaz Sharif addresses UNGA, raises Indus Water Treaty dispute following Pahalgam attack.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif UNGA 2025 Pakistan-India conflict Operation Sindoor Donald Trump
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. Photo: | Alex Brandon/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shehbaz Sharif claims Pakistan shot down seven Indian aircraft in May and seeks peace.

  • Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for facilitating the ceasefire.

  • Sharif raises India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Friday that Pakistan shot down seven Indian aircraft during May's Operation Sindoor. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Sharif stated, "Pakistan won the war, and now we seek to win peace," according to the Indian Express.

Sharif lauded former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing him as a "man of peace," and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. "Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump's bold and vigorous leadership. We express our deep appreciation to him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire," Sharif said, as reported by the Indian Express.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - | Photo: PTI
India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

These remarks contradict India's position, which maintains that the ceasefire was agreed upon between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries without the involvement of any other leader.

Sharif also raised the issue of the Indus Water Treaty, which India suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people. He described India's action as a violation of the treaty and international law, warning that Pakistan would defend its rights over the water system. "India's unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance defies the provisions of the treaty itself as well as the norms of international law. Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that we will defend the inseparable right of our people on these waters. To us, any violation of the treaty represents an act of war," Sharif said, according to the Indian Express.

Related Content
Related Content

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in September 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, allocates control of the waters of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers to India, and the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers to Pakistan. The treaty has remained in force despite multiple conflicts, though it has faced criticism in India over perceived inequities in water allocation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his remarks during the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York | - Getty Images
Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

BY Outlook News Desk

India's Response

In a sharp rebuttal, India dismissed Sharif's claims as "absurd theatrics," with First Secretary Petal Gahlot stating that "no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal facts," according to the Times of India. Gahlot accused Pakistan of glorifying terrorism and reminded the international community of Pakistan's history of sheltering terrorists, including Osama bin Laden. She also highlighted Pakistan's shielding of the Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, at the UN Security Council in April, exposing Islamabad's duplicity. India also rejected Sharif's assertions regarding Operation Sindoor, labelling them as "bizarre."

The Indian government criticized Sharif's interpretation of events, especially his suggestion that damage to infrastructure, such as destroyed runways, signifies a form of victory. India emphasized that such statements distort reality and reflect a misguided narrative. In its response, India reiterated its longstanding demand that Pakistan take concrete action against terrorism by handing over wanted terrorists who are reportedly residing within its borders, the Times of India reported.

US President Donald Trump | - PTI |
India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from Indian Express and Times Of India)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Sophie Devine Departs On 54 | NZ-W 133/4 (27)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

  3. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  3. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  2. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

  5. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations