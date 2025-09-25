India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Mexico, Cyprus, and Pacific Island nations at the 80th UN General Assembly, reinforcing India’s commitment to global cooperation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conducted a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Cyprus, and several Pacific Island nations during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. These discussions, held on the sidelines of the UNGA, underscored India’s dedication to fostering stronger international partnerships.

In a meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Jaishankar stated, “We agreed to build on our recent exchanges and create a fresh roadmap to enhance bilateral ties.” The talks focused on advancing India-Mexico relations, which are characterized by growing trade and cooperation in areas such as business, science, technology, and education.

According to PTI, Jaishankar also met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to review progress in bilateral relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus earlier in 2025. “Appreciate his insights on developments in Europe. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and relevant UNSC resolutions,” Jaishankar noted, expressing his anticipation for Kombos’s upcoming visit to India.

Additionally, as cited by PTI, Jaishankar engaged with leaders from Pacific Island nations during the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He held discussions with Foreign Minister Kalani Kaneko of the Marshall Islands, Foreign Minister Paulson Panapa of Tuvalu, Minister of State Gustav Aitaro of Palau, and Foreign Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka of the Solomon Islands. Jaishankar also had a “good conversation” with Tonga’s Prime Minister Dr. Aisake Valu Eke, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening ties with the Pacific region

