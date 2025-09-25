India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

According to PTI, Jaishankar also met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to review progress in bilateral relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus earlier in 2025. “Appreciate his insights on developments in Europe. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and relevant UNSC resolutions,” Jaishankar noted, expressing his anticipation for Kombos’s upcoming visit to India.