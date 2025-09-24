India And China 'The Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

At UNGA, Trump called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza, threatened new US tariffs on Russia if peace talks failed, and urged Europe to join in such measures.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
  • At the UNGA, US President Donald Trump accused India and China of being “the main funders of the war” in Ukraine through continued Russian oil purchases, and criticised NATO nations for not cutting energy imports from Moscow.

  • Trump also attacked renewable energy as a “green scam,” defended his record on tax cuts and border security, and claimed credit for ending seven global conflicts.

US President Donald Trump, addressing world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, said that India and China were “the main funders of the war” in Ukraine because they continue to buy Russian oil.

He also criticised NATO countries for failing to cut energy imports from Moscow. On India, Trump remarked: “China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.” He added: “But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy. They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?”

Trump said that if Russia refused to negotiate peace, Washington was “fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly.” He urged European nations to join the US in these measures to ensure their effectiveness.

At the UNGA, Trump also called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza: “We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it.”

Shifting focus, he outlined what he described as two global threats — immigration and the cost of renewable energy — saying both were “destroying” free societies. Reiterating his scepticism of climate change, he labelled it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” while dismissing renewable energy as a “green scam.”

On domestic policy, Trump highlighted what he called the “largest tax cuts in American history,” and noted strong stock market performance alongside rising wages. Addressing border security, he told the chamber: “For the last four months, the number of illegal aliens entering our country has been zero. Our message is very simple: if you come illegally to the US, you are going to jail.”

He also praised US military operations against drug traffickers in the Caribbean, despite rights groups raising concerns.

Turning again to global conflicts, Trump claimed he had ended seven wars since returning to office, listing conflicts between Israel and Iran, Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo. “No other president has ever done anything close to that,” he said.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)

