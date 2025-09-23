Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

Russia says 36 drones were downed overnight; explosions, fires reported but no casualties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russia Ukraine war Drone Attack in Moscow
Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow region
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • More than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed at Moscow’s major airports after overnight drone strikes.

  • Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 36 drones were intercepted in and around the capital, with no casualties reported.

  • A parking lot in Reutov was hit, destroying four cars, in what officials called the largest strike since May.

Major airports in the Moscow region experienced air traffic disruptions on Tuesday as a result of waves of Ukrainian drones that targeted the Russian capital overnight, according to a media source.

According to PTI, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's webpage reported that since Monday night, 36 drones were shot down in and around Moscow.

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities continue with hundreds of missiles, drones, and glide bombs, injuring civilians. - Efrem Lukatsky; AP
Zelenskyy Calls for Joint European Air Defence After Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

BY Outlook News Desk

On Monday, at around 7 p.m. (local time), two big explosions were heard near the PTI office in South West Moscow, followed by a series of smaller explosions.

In the wake of the drone strike, more than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed at Moscow airports, according to state-run news agency TASS.

At Sheremetyevo International Airport, 96 flights have been cancelled and 71 planes were delayed as of 10:00 am Moscow time (1230 IST).

At Domodedovo International Airport, 40 flights headed for Vnukovo Airport had delays, and five were diverted to regional airports, while four flights were delayed and two were cancelled.

There were no casualties, according to Sobyanin, and the rescue services were examining the regions where the drone debris fell.

Four automobiles were destroyed after a drone hit a parking lot in the suburban village of Reutov, which is home to BrahMos Aerospace's Russian joint venture partner NPOMash.

Zelenskyy Calls On Russia To Participate In 2nd Round Of Peace Talks - | Photo: AP
Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

BY Outlook News Desk

The incident's surveillance film, which showed the drone striking the parked cars that caught fire, was extensively circulated on social media.

This was the largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow since May, when similar attacks disrupted air traffic ahead of the Victory Day Parade on May 9.

The flight carrying the Indian delegation led by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth had then diverted to St Petersburg from where it reached Moscow via an overnight train.

Published At:
