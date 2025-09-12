Russia Says Ukraine Launched 221 Drones in Major Aerial Assault

Russia on Friday said that it downed 221 Ukrainian drones launched on its soil overnight.
Russia on Friday said that it downed 221 Ukrainian drones launched on its soil overnight, in one of the largest aerial attacks since May. The Defence ministry claimed that over half of the drones were intercepted over the Bryansk and Smolensk regions, south-west of Moscow, where Lukoil facilities were reportedly targeted, BBC reported.
Authorities in Leningrad claimed that 28 drones were dealt with and a fire broke out on a vessel in the Baltic port of Primorsk, Russia's largest oil terminal. Russian officials asserted that no casualties were reported but debris was found in several regions. Drones were intercepted across at least nine other regions of Russia, including Kaluga, Novgorod and the Moscow area, where nine drones were said to have been destroyed.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that seven people, including five civilians and two military personnel, were injured when a drone struck a bus in the region. The attacks led to St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport temporarily suspended.
The attacks were carried out ahead of a major joint military exercise between Russia and ally Belarus on Friday, which is staged every four years. Attacks between both nations have intensified in recent times.
French president Emmanuel Macron had earlier said that 26 western nations have pledged to provide post-war security guarantees to Ukraine. This would include a “reassurance force” on land, sea and in the air, Reuters reported.
Macron made the comments after a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” in Paris. Following the meet, Macron and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with United States president Donald Trump. Macron said that U.S. contributions to the guarantees would be finalised in the coming days.