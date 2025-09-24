Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

Trump made the statement on his Truth social platform after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Says Ukraine can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help
Donald Trump Photo: AP
  • United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia.

  • Trump made the statement on his Truth social platform after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UNGA.

  • Zelenskyy had been pushing Trump to keep the pressure on Russia.

United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, with the help of the European Union and NATO. The remarks mark a significant shift in Trump’s policy on Ukraine, which he had previously asked to make concessions.

Trump made the statement on his Truth social platform after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” Trump wrote. 

He further said that “Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like a paper tiger.’”

Zelenskyy had been pushing Trump to keep the pressure on Russia. In his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy was seeking additional U.S. help in defending his country from Russia’s onslaught of missiles, drones and bombs.

Trump, who had televised discussion in the oval office in February, had told the Ukrainian president that “you don’t have the cards” to achieve a good outcome from Russia.

Trump, however, has now stated that he had “great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing actually.” After their meeting, the Ukrainian president said there was an understanding that Trump was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends and added that Trump could be a “game-changer” for Ukraine, AP reported.

