Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

The United States envoy Steve Witkoff said that the military’s withdrawal has started a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Israeli military has claimed to partially withdraw its troops from parts of Gaza after the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Friday morning.

  • The United States envoy Steve Witkoff said that the military’s withdrawal has started a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address he was "fulfilling" the promise to bring back all the hostages.

The Israeli military has claimed to partially withdraw its troops from parts of Gaza after the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Friday morning. The military have pulled back to an agreed position, as per the proposal, but still occupy half of the strip, BBC reported.

The United States envoy Steve Witkoff said that the military’s withdrawal has started a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages. The deal entails Hamas to  release all Israeli hostages - including 20 who are believed to be alive, and up to 28 hostages' remains by 12:00 local time (14:30 IST) on Monday.

Israel is also set to release around 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails. Israeli army radio said 100 would be released into the West Bank and five to East Jerusalem, while more are expected to be deported.

Additionally, 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza who have been detained should also be released.

Related Content
Related Content

In a statement on social media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops "began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines" from 12:00 local time.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat," the statement added.

According to reports, Palestinians who had fled northern Gaza due to heavy bombardments by the Israeli military in recent months, were seen walking back to the area

Gaza peace deal - Marco Ugarte/AP
Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

BY Seema Guha

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address he was "fulfilling" the promise to bring back all the hostages, BBC reported. 

He added Israeli troops were still "surrounding Hamas from every direction", adding the next stages of Trump's plan are that "Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarised". 

Hamas, however, has not yet agreed to the disarmament. Trump’s 20-point ceasefire does not include Hamas in the future plans for Palestine.

The US has also deployed 200 US troops to Israel to help monitor the ceasefire.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Jaiswal Guide IND To Massive Total?

  2. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

  3. Shaheen Shah Afridi Set For Test Comeback After 17 Months Ahead Of South Africa Series: Report

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sai Sudharsan Reflects On Missing Maiden Test Century, Scores 87 In India vs West Indies Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  3. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  4. Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

  5. Weather Today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand: Rain Alert, Temperature & Moonrise Time

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

  5. Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps