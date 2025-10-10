Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

Palestinians are beginning to return to northern Gaza after Israel announced that a ceasefire is now in effect, with Israeli forces pulling back to agreed positions.
The ceasefire follows the first phase of the Trump-brokered agreement, which includes the return of hostages.
Humanitarian aid trucks are set to deliver essential supplies to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced, while authorities urge caution during the return.
Palestinians are starting to return to northern Gaza following an announcement by the Israeli military that a ceasefire is now in effect. Israeli forces have reportedly pulled back to positions outlined under the ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, while continuing operations to address any immediate security threats.
The ceasefire comes after the Israeli government approved the first phase of the Trump-brokered agreement, which includes the return of hostages. As part of the deal, aid trucks are expected to begin delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced by recent conflict.
Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as they return, while the delivery of essential supplies is set to provide critical relief to a population facing severe shortages.
Trump claimed it to be a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the war, which came a day after the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza.
Trump made the post on his Truth social platform stating “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”
“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he added.