Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as they return, while the delivery of essential supplies is set to provide critical relief to a population facing severe shortages.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestinians return
As part of the deal, aid trucks are expected to begin delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced by recent conflict. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Palestinians are beginning to return to northern Gaza after Israel announced that a ceasefire is now in effect, with Israeli forces pulling back to agreed positions.

  • The ceasefire follows the first phase of the Trump-brokered agreement, which includes the return of hostages.

  • Humanitarian aid trucks are set to deliver essential supplies to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced, while authorities urge caution during the return.

Palestinians are starting to return to northern Gaza following an announcement by the Israeli military that a ceasefire is now in effect. Israeli forces have reportedly pulled back to positions outlined under the ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, while continuing operations to address any immediate security threats.

The ceasefire comes after the Israeli government approved the first phase of the Trump-brokered agreement, which includes the return of hostages. As part of the deal, aid trucks are expected to begin delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom were displaced by recent conflict.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as they return, while the delivery of essential supplies is set to provide critical relief to a population facing severe shortages.

Trump claimed it to be a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the war, which came a day after the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza.

Related Content
Related Content

Trump made the post on his Truth social platform stating “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Nishita Ends Devine’s Resistance | NZ-W 181/5 (44)

  2. IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

  4. Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: JPN Stumble To 131/8 After Losing 6 Wickets For 34

  5. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

  5. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. French Court Increases Punishment For Man Who Appealed Conviction In Gisele Pelicot Rape Case

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps