Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Trump claimed it to be a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the two-year-old war.

O
Outlook News Desk
abhijay vaish
Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan
Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Summary
  • Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace plan.

  • Trump claimed it to be a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the war, which came a day after the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza.

  • Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE The Peacemakers!”

United States president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace plan. Under the agreement, Hamas would release all hostages, while Israel would withdraw its troops to a mutually agreed-upon line.

Trump claimed it to be a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the war, which came a day after the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza.

Trump made the post on his Truth social platform stating “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he added.

Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE The Peacemakers!”

Hamas confirmed to reach an agreement stating that the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange. But the group called on Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire, it added in a statement, Reuters reported.

The decision comes after indirect talks that were being held in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump sent his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israel was represented by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu. 

An Israeli spokesperson said that the hostage release was expected to begin on Saturday, Reuters reported.  

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an "historic achievement," and the Israeli prime minister invited the US president to address Israel’s parliament.

Published At:
