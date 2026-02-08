US Plans Gaza Peace Summit To Push Reconstruction Talks And Next Phase Of Truce

The agenda is expected to centre on mechanisms for rebuilding Gaza’s devastated infrastructure, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and shaping security and governance arrangements once the current truce expires or transitions into a longer-term ceasefire.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
gaza peace
President Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 Photo: Evan Vucci
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United States is planning a high-level summit on Gaza to bring together regional and international stakeholders to discuss post-war reconstruction and humanitarian assistance for the enclave.

  • Talks will also focus on extending the current truce and shaping its next phase, with the aim of turning a temporary pause in fighting into a more durable ceasefire.

  • Deep disagreements over security, governance in Gaza, and the future of Hamas are expected to complicate negotiations, with US officials cautioning that immediate breakthroughs are unlikely.

The United States is planning to host a high-level summit focused on Gaza, aimed at advancing discussions on post-war reconstruction and the next phase of the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, according to officials familiar with the matter. The proposed meeting comes amid sustained international efforts to prevent a renewed escalation of violence and to chart a political and humanitarian path forward for the war-ravaged enclave.

US officials said the summit would bring together key regional and international stakeholders, including Arab states, Western allies, and representatives involved in mediation efforts. The agenda is expected to centre on mechanisms for rebuilding Gaza’s devastated infrastructure, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and shaping security and governance arrangements once the current truce expires or transitions into a longer-term ceasefire.

Reconstruction has emerged as a critical issue, with large parts of Gaza left in ruins after months of fighting. Washington is pushing for a coordinated international framework to fund and oversee rebuilding efforts, while seeking assurances that reconstruction materials will not be diverted for military use. Arab states, particularly Egypt, Qatar and Gulf countries, are expected to play a central role in financing and implementation.

The summit will also address the next phase of the truce, which has temporarily halted large-scale hostilities and enabled limited aid flows and prisoner exchanges. US officials have stressed the need to extend the pause in fighting and convert it into a more durable arrangement that could lead to broader political negotiations. However, deep disagreements remain over Israel’s security demands, Hamas’s future role in Gaza, and the release of remaining hostages.

Washington’s diplomatic push reflects growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and fears that a breakdown of the truce could destabilise the wider region. US officials have been engaged in intensive shuttle diplomacy with Israel and regional mediators, while also facing pressure from allies and international organisations to prioritise civilian protection and long-term stability.

Israeli leaders have reiterated that any post-war plan must ensure Hamas cannot rearm or govern Gaza, while Palestinian officials have called for a political process that leads to Palestinian self-governance and eventual statehood. These competing visions are expected to complicate talks at the summit.

While no official date has been announced, the US administration hopes the meeting will help align international partners around a shared roadmap for Gaza’s recovery and the transition from a temporary truce to a more sustainable ceasefire. Officials cautioned that the talks are unlikely to yield immediate breakthroughs but said they are essential to preventing a return to full-scale conflict.

