2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 14 Events At Cortina

Day 14 of the 2026 Winter Olympics saw thrilling action across multiple events. The women’s short-track speed skating quarterfinals were briefly paused after Poland’s Kamila Sellier suffered a frightening injury when an opponent’s blade sliced her face during a fall. In ski cross, Germany’s Daniela Maier sprinted to gold, edging Switzerland’s Fanny Smith, with Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund taking bronze in Livigno. Meanwhile, Team USA dominated Slovakia 6–2 in the men’s hockey semifinals, with Jack Hughes scoring twice and Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, and Brady Tkachuk adding one each, securing a spot in the gold medal game against Canada.

Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Christopher Lillis
United States' Christopher Lillis competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Talina Gantenbein
From left, Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein (5), France's Jade Grillet Aubert (6) and Switzerland's Sixtine Cousin (13) compete during the women's ski cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights-Talina Gantenbein
From left, Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein (5), Switzerland's Sixtine Cousin (13), France's Anouck Errard (12) and Switzerland's Saskja Lack (4) compete during the women's ski cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights-
Waiters serve drinks as fans are reflected on a building ahead of the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Anna Maka
Poland's Anna Maka passes behind a glass wall while training on the biathlon course at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Pirmin Werner
Switzerland's Pirmin Werner competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Christopher Lillis
United States' Christopher Lillis competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Michael Vogt
Switzerland's Michael Vogt, front, starts for a four man bobsled training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Maksym Kuznietsov
Ukraine's Maksym Kuznietsov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Finley Melville Ives
Medics respond after New Zealand's Finley Melville Ives crashed during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Nikola Fricova
Slovakia's Nikola Fricova (29) competes during the women's ski cross qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Makiko Arai
Japan's Makiko Arai (27) crashes during the women's ski cross qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Tom Wilson
Canada's Tom Wilson, right, challenges with Finland's Nikolas Matinpalo (33) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong
Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal with her coach Gerard van Velde, right, after the women's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Dale-Skjevdal
Norway's Johannes Dale-Skjevdal shoots during the men's biathlon 15-kilometers mass start race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Taylor Anderson-Heide
Taylor Anderson-Heide of the United States, right, and Cory Thiesse of the United States compete against Switzerland during the curling women's semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Johannes Dale-Skjevdal
Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, of Norway, crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Noe Roth
From left, silver medalist Switzerland's Noe Roth, gold medalist China's Wang Xindi and bronze medalist China's Li Tianma celebrate after the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Sara McManus
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Sara McManus, Sofia Scharback, Agnes Knochenhauer celebrate winning a women's curling semifinal match against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights-
A United States supporter watches a women's curling semifinal match between Switzerland and the United States, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights-Lukas Hofer
Lukas Hofer, of Italy, center right, competes in the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 Photo Highlights- Gilli Kim
Gilli Kim of the Republic of South Korea receives her gold medal for short track speed skating women's 1500 meters at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
