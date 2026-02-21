2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 14 Events At Cortina
Day 14 of the 2026 Winter Olympics saw thrilling action across multiple events. The women’s short-track speed skating quarterfinals were briefly paused after Poland’s Kamila Sellier suffered a frightening injury when an opponent’s blade sliced her face during a fall. In ski cross, Germany’s Daniela Maier sprinted to gold, edging Switzerland’s Fanny Smith, with Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund taking bronze in Livigno. Meanwhile, Team USA dominated Slovakia 6–2 in the men’s hockey semifinals, with Jack Hughes scoring twice and Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, and Brady Tkachuk adding one each, securing a spot in the gold medal game against Canada.
