2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 8 Events At Cortina

The Winter Olympics 2026 has been engulfed in controversy as Canada’s women’s curling team are accused of the same violation that prompted an expletive-laden outburst from a Canadian men’s curler a day earlier. The latest accusation in a controversy that has divided the curling community led to more tense moments on the ice at the Cortina Curling Center. In the first end of the women’s game against Switzerland, which the Swiss ultimately won 8-7, officials called a foul, saying that skip Rachel Homan had touched her stone again after releasing it. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 8 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/John Locher
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-alpine ski, mens giant slalom race
Brazilian fans cheer during the medal ceremony of an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, won by Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Arturs Silovs
Latvia goalkeeper Arturs Silovs (31) celebrates with Teodors Blugers (23), Kristians Rubins (94) and Uvis Balinskis (26) after defeating Germany 4-3 in a men's ice hockey preliminary round match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates winning an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/John Locher
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-mens ice hockey
Swedish fans cheer during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Sweden and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Jasmi Joensuu
Jasmi Joensuu, of Finland, approaches the finish line and celebrating teammates to win the bronze medal in the cross country skiing women's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Kerttu Niskanen
Kerttu Niskanen, of Finland, competes in the cross-country skiing women's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Brittany Bowe
Brittany Bowe of the U.S., front, is followed by teammates Mia Manganello, center, and Giorgia Birkeland, right, as they compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Chinas Xu Xiaoming
China's Xu Xiaoming and Xu Jingtao in action during the men's curling round robin session against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Switzerlands Marco Odermatt
Silver medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Loic Meillard show their medals for an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Lucinda Anderson
Lucinda Anderson, of the United States, left, reaches out to Lena Repinc, of Slovenia, after the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Meng Fanqi, of China
Meng Fanqi, of China, competes during the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, center, celebrates winning a gold medal for an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, as silver medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, right, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Loic Meillard applaud, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Marijke Groenewoud
The Olympic Rings are reflected in the helmet of Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands after the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Jenning de Boo
Netherlands' Jenning de Boo lies on the ice after falling while finishing second in the men's 500-meters speedskating final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Austrias Janine Flock
Austria's Janine Flock starts for a women's skeleton run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Song Qiwu
Song Qiwu, of China, soars through the air during the ski jumping men's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Oceane Michelon
Silver medalist Oceane Michelon, of France, reacts after the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Lou Jeanmonnot
Bronze medalist Lou Jeanmonnot, of France, lifts silver medalist Oceane Michelon, of France, after the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Damian Clara
Italy's goalkeeper Damian Clara, center, and Italy's Diego Kostner, right, reach for the puck during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Finland and Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Jordan Stolz
United States' Jordan Stolz celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Olympic record in the men's 500-meters speedskating final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Kacper Tomasiak
Kacper Tomasiak, of Poland, soars through the air during the ski jumping men's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Sarah Hoefflin
Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin lands as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Blayre Turnbull
Canada's Blayre Turnbull (40) scores her side's fourth goal during a women's quarterfinal ice hockey game between Canada and Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Yevhen Marusiak
Yevhen Marusiak, of Ukraine, goes down the ramp during his trial jump of the ski jumping men's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Heidi Weng
Heidi Weng, of Norway, center, and her teammates celebrate after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing women's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Gregor Deschwanden
Gregor Deschwanden, of Switzerland, walks at the ramp for his trial jump of the ski jumping men's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Eileen Gu
China's Eileen Gu crashes as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Jens van t Wout
Gold medalist Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands celebrates after the short track speed skating men's 1500m final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Eileen Gu
China's Eileen Gu, left, gets a hug from her mother Yan Gu as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Mathilde Gremaud
Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Corinne Stoddard
Corinne Stoddard of the United States crashes into Gabriela Topolska of Poland in the quarterfinals of the women's 1000 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Stijn Desmet
Stijn Desmet of Belgium leads the pack during in the men's 1500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 Events Best Photos-Brady Tkachuk
United States' Brady Tkachuk, left, challenges Denmark's Jesper Jensen Aabo during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between United States and Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
