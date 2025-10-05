Israel Strikes Gaza’s Safe Zones As Egypt Mediates Ceasefire Talks

Israeli strikes hit Gaza’s designated safe zones, killing civilians and damaging humanitarian facilities.
Cairo hosts talks to secure a ceasefire and improve aid delivery, but violence threatens progress.
Attacks intensify shortages and hinder aid efforts, prompting international calls for civilian protection.
Israeli forces launched military operations targeting Gaza’s designated safe zones on Sunday, even as Egypt hosted critical ceasefire negotiations in Cairo. The strikes have intensified the humanitarian crisis and raised questions about the prospects for peace in the region.
According to Aljazeera The safe zones, established to shelter displaced Palestinian civilians, were hit by airstrikes and ground operations, according to local reports. These areas, overcrowded with families seeking refuge, have been promoted as secure spaces for humanitarian aid distribution. However, the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damaged key infrastructure, including medical facilities, further straining Gaza’s already overwhelmed healthcare system.
Concurrently, Egypt is mediating talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives to negotiate a ceasefire and address humanitarian needs. Egyptian diplomats have urged all parties to respect civilian protections, but the targeting of safe zones has undermined confidence in the process. The negotiations aim to halt hostilities and secure aid access, though the ongoing violence poses a significant obstacle.