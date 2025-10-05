Israel Strikes Gaza’s Safe Zones As Egypt Mediates Ceasefire Talks

The safe zones, established to shelter displaced Palestinian civilians, were hit by airstrikes and ground operations

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel, Egypt Hold Talks To Bolster Gaza Truce
Israel, Egypt Hold Talks To Bolster Gaza Truce
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israeli strikes hit Gaza’s designated safe zones, killing civilians and damaging humanitarian facilities.

  • Cairo hosts talks to secure a ceasefire and improve aid delivery, but violence threatens progress.

  • Attacks intensify shortages and hinder aid efforts, prompting international calls for civilian protection.

Israeli forces launched military operations targeting Gaza’s designated safe zones on Sunday, even as Egypt hosted critical ceasefire negotiations in Cairo. The strikes have intensified the humanitarian crisis and raised questions about the prospects for peace in the region.

According to Aljazeera The safe zones, established to shelter displaced Palestinian civilians, were hit by airstrikes and ground operations, according to local reports. These areas, overcrowded with families seeking refuge, have been promoted as secure spaces for humanitarian aid distribution. However, the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damaged key infrastructure, including medical facilities, further straining Gaza’s already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Concurrently, Egypt is mediating talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives to negotiate a ceasefire and address humanitarian needs. Egyptian diplomats have urged all parties to respect civilian protections, but the targeting of safe zones has undermined confidence in the process. The negotiations aim to halt hostilities and secure aid access, though the ongoing violence poses a significant obstacle.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: Mandhana, Pratika Eye Steady Start | India 33/0 (5)

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

  5. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  4. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  5. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra