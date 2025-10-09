Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

The solid part is the release and exchange of prisoners within 72 hours of the plan coming through. The remaining Israeli hostages , around twenty to twenty-five that are still alive, as well as a large number of Palestinians, will return to their homes. The remains of the dead hostages will also be handed back to the families for burial and a proper closure. The good news is that supplies will also flow into the besieged enclave, where everything from medicines and food to water and all essential items is not available, and people are facing near-starvation conditions.