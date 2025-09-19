India Urges Saudi Arabia To Respect Sensitivities After Riyadh-Pakistan Defense Pact

In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo: Press Information Department via AP

In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo: Press Information Department via AP