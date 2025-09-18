India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalised during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photo: PTI
Summary
  • India on Thursday said that it will study the implications of the defence pact signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

  • External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring "comprehensive national security in all domains". 

  • The remarks came as Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the topic.

India on Thursday said that it will study the implications of the defence pact signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for its national security as well as for regional and global stability. The defence agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, PTI reported. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - PTI
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mutual Defence Pact, Pledge Joint Response To Any Aggression

BY Outlook News Desk

Following the announcement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring "comprehensive national security in all domains". 

Jaiswal highlighted that “the government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration."

He added that India will "study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains." 

The remarks came as Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the topic. The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalised during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was welcomed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, according to reports from Geo News and Dawn.

A statement issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the signing of the pact, underscoring that an attack on either nation will be regarded as an attack on both.

“Building on nearly eight decades of partnership rooted in brotherhood, Islamic unity, and shared strategic interests, both sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” a joint statement read.

Published At:
