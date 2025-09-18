Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mutual Defence Pact, Pledge Joint Response To Any Aggression

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence agreement under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence agreement under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, PTI reported.
The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was welcomed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, according to reports from Geo News and Dawn.
A statement issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the signing of the pact, underscoring that an attack on either nation will be regarded as an attack on both.
“Building on nearly eight decades of partnership rooted in brotherhood, Islamic unity, and shared strategic interests, both sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” a joint statement read.
The statement read that the agreement signifies a mutual commitment to strengthen defence ties, and contribute to broader regional and international stability.
"It aims to develop defence cooperation further and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. Crucially, the agreement stipulates that any aggression against one country shall be considered aggression against both," the Geo News reported.
As Sharif arrived in Riyadh, he was received by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. He was accompanied by key cabinet members including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
The Foreign Office, ahead of the visit, described the relationship between the two nations as “historic,” based on shared religious and cultural values and long-standing trust. The visit, it said, would help strengthen this strategic partnership and open new avenues for cooperation.
This marks Sharif’s third trip to the Gulf in just one week. Prior to Riyadh, he visited Qatar twice on Monday and Thursday to express solidarity with Doha after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders, and to participate in an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic nations.
With PTI inputs