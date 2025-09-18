Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mutual Defence Pact, Pledge Joint Response To Any Aggression

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mutual Defence Pact, Pledge Joint Response To Any Aggression
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence agreement under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both.

  • The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh.

  • This marks Sharif’s third trip to the Gulf in just one week.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence agreement under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, PTI reported. 

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was welcomed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, according to reports from Geo News and Dawn.

A statement issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the signing of the pact, underscoring that an attack on either nation will be regarded as an attack on both.

“Building on nearly eight decades of partnership rooted in brotherhood, Islamic unity, and shared strategic interests, both sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” a joint statement read.

The statement read that the agreement signifies a mutual commitment to strengthen defence ties, and contribute to broader regional and international stability.

"It aims to develop defence cooperation further and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. Crucially, the agreement stipulates that any aggression against one country shall be considered aggression against both," the Geo News reported.

Related Content
Related Content
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - AP
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Threatens India Over Indus Water Treaty; Joins Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto

BY Outlook News Desk

As Sharif arrived in Riyadh, he was received by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. He was accompanied by key cabinet members including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The Foreign Office, ahead of the visit, described the relationship between the two nations as “historic,” based on shared religious and cultural values and long-standing trust. The visit, it said, would help strengthen this strategic partnership and open new avenues for cooperation.

This marks Sharif’s third trip to the Gulf in just one week. Prior to Riyadh, he visited Qatar twice on Monday and Thursday to express solidarity with Doha after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders, and to participate in an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic nations.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing