Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

The agenda for the upcoming talks is expected to cover Pakistan’s ongoing flood crisis, diplomatic tensions following the Israeli strike on Qatar, and strained India-Pakistan relations after incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack, etc.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif
It is understood that regional players including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown support for the meeting. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on September 25 during the UN General Assembly.

- The talks are expected to focus on Pakistan’s flood crisis, regional tensions after the Israeli strike on Qatar, and strained relations with India.

- While not officially confirmed, the meeting is seen as a sign of warming US-Pakistan ties after recent defense, trade, and security cooperation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on September 25 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. HT reported that the Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir is also expected to be present at the talks.

The planned meeting comes months after Trump hosted General Munir at the White House for a private luncheon in June, where discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional security, and defense ties.

According to reports, the agenda for the upcoming talks is expected to cover Pakistan’s ongoing flood crisis, diplomatic tensions following the Israeli strike on Qatar, and strained India-Pakistan relations after incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the military standoff earlier this year.

There has been no official confirmation from Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington or the military. However, it is understood that regional players including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown support for the meeting.

Analysts see the development as a sign of improving ties between Washington and Islamabad, following recent trade agreements, energy sector discussions, and Pakistan’s cooperation in handing over a key ISIS-K operative, HT reported.

Published At:
