India, Saudi Arabia Sign Bilateral Hajj Agreement; India’s 2026 Quota Set at 1.75 Lakh Pilgrims

India and Saudi Arabia have signed the annual bilateral Hajj agreement for 2026, with the quota for Indian pilgrims fixed at 1,75,025. The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during Rijiju’s official visit to the kingdom from November 7 to 9.