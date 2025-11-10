India, Saudi Arabia Sign Bilateral Hajj Agreement; India’s 2026 Quota Set at 1.75 Lakh Pilgrims

India and Saudi Arabia have signed the bilateral Hajj agreement for 2026, setting India’s pilgrim quota at 1,75,025.
Both countries agreed to enhance coordination on logistics, accommodation, transport, and healthcare for pilgrims.
Minister Kiren Rijiju visited key Hajj facilities in Jeddah and Taif to review preparations and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
India and Saudi Arabia have signed the annual bilateral Hajj agreement for 2026, with the quota for Indian pilgrims fixed at 1,75,025. The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during Rijiju’s official visit to the kingdom from November 7 to 9.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage season and discussed ways to enhance coordination between the two countries to ensure a smooth Hajj experience for Indian pilgrims. The discussions focused on improving logistics, accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services.
Rijiju also visited key pilgrimage-related facilities in Jeddah and Taif, including the Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station, to assess the infrastructure and preparedness for next year’s pilgrimage.
Officials said the agreement underscores the growing cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of religious and cultural exchange. They noted that the continued expansion of Hajj facilities and digital systems would help streamline the travel process and ensure a safer, more efficient pilgrimage for Indian citizens.
The minister expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s continued support in accommodating Indian pilgrims and reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with Saudi authorities to further strengthen bilateral ties.