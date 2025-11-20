Indian Delegation Reaches Saudi Arabia After Madina Bus Accident Involving Pilgrims

An Indian delegation led by Governor S Abdul Nazeer has reached Madina after the fatal bus accident.
Officials are coordinating with Saudi authorities to identify victims and support families.
More than 40 Indians were on the bus, which collided with an oil tanker while travelling from Mecca to Madina.
A senior Indian government delegation has reached Saudi Arabia to assist authorities and supervise relief efforts following the fatal bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims near Madina earlier this week, PTI reported.
According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the delegation arrived in Madina on Wednesday and is led by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer. “The Governor is leading an Indian delegation to Saudi Arabia following the tragic bus accident in Madina involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, in order to render fullest assistance and oversee relief measures,” the embassy said in a social media post, as reported by PTI.
India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, and officials from the Saudi Foreign Ministry received the delegation on arrival. Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs, is also part of the team.
PTI reported that the delegation is expected to take part in the last rites of those who died in the accident.
The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are coordinating with Saudi authorities to speed up the identification of the mortal remains. According to PTI, the Indian government is also facilitating the travel of the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia.
(With inputs from PTI)