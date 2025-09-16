Israel Intensifies Airstrikes On Gaza; Defence Minister Declares 'Gaza Is Burning'

Israel launches heavy overnight bombardment on Gaza City as Defence Minister Israel Katz signals unrelenting military action; U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns of a shrinking window for diplomacy.

Israel Intensifies Airstrikes On Gaza; Defence Minister Declares 'Gaza Is Burning'
Summary
  • Israeli forces unleashed an intense wave of airstrikes on northern Gaza overnight, focusing on Gaza City amid escalating hostilities.

  • Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on social media that “Gaza is burning,” vowing that Israel will not cease military operations until its mission is fulfilled.

  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that only a “short window” remains for a negotiated resolution, warning that time is running out.

The Israeli military launched a series of heavy overnight airstrikes across Gaza City, escalating its offensive amid ongoing conflict with Hamas militants. In one of the most intense bombardments in recent weeks, northern Gaza was pounded by Israeli air power, leaving plumes of smoke and destruction across the densely populated urban center.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, underscored the severity of the assault in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), declaring: “Gaza is burning.” He reaffirmed Israel’s resolve to press on with the military campaign until its objectives are fully achieved, offering no indication of a ceasefire or de-escalation.

According to Al Jazeera, The strikes reportedly targeted multiple positions in and around Gaza City, though details remain limited due to restricted access for foreign journalists and humanitarian monitors. The Israeli government claims the operation is focused on neutralizing Hamas infrastructure and leadership, though civilian casualties continue to mount, according to Palestinian sources.

In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the escalating crisis before departing for diplomatic talks in Qatar. Speaking to reporters, Rubio acknowledged the increasing severity of the conflict and said that time for diplomacy is quickly running out.

“We don’t have months anymore, and we probably have days—maybe a few weeks. It’s a key moment, an important moment,” Rubio said, urging both sides to consider a negotiated settlement.

While the United States, as cited by France 24, remains one of Israel’s closest allies, Rubio's comments reflect growing concern in Washington about the humanitarian toll and the risk of broader regional destabilization. The Biden administration has reportedly been urging restraint behind the scenes while working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to broker a truce.

The situation has also reignited debates within international organizations. Some countries, including Spain, have voiced opposition to Israel's actions. Spain recently threatened to boycott international events like the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate.

Meanwhile, emergency meetings of Arab and Islamic nations in Doha have produced mixed reactions, with some leaders calling for condemnation of Israel and others urging mediation to prevent further bloodshed.

