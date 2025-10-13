Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

Israel has said that the first batch of seven hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Israeli military.
Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release.
Hamas has also confirmed it has handed over the first seven hostages.
Israel has said that the first batch of seven hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Israeli military, Al Jazeera reported. They were earlier released to the International Red Cross in northern Gaza. As part of the peace agreement, Hamas has agreed to handover 48 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
The hostages will also undergo a medical check before being handed over to their families. They are expected to be flown to the Re'im military base in southern Israel.
Father of one of the released hostages, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, has told the Israeli media that his son "was handed over to the Red Cross, and in 15 minutes he is expected to be handed over to the IDF, and then he will arrive here," BBC reported.
According to Israeli media, the seven Israeli hostages who have been handed over by Hamas and are now being transferred by the Red Cross out of Gaza. They reportedly include Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ehal and Guy Gilboa Dallal.
The Israeli military confirmed the handover stating: "According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."
Hamas has also confirmed it has handed over the first seven hostages to the Red Cross, officials told Reuters. The officials also confirmed that all 1,966 Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released from Israeli prisons have reportedly boarded buses in Israel.
Egypt has announced that it will award US President Donald Trump its highest civilian award. The statement by the office of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi added that Trump will be given The Order of the Nile for his efforts to stop the war in Gaza.