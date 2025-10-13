Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release of hostages from Gaza.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. AP Photo/Oded Balilty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel has said that the first batch of seven hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Israeli military.

  • Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release. 

  • Hamas has also confirmed it has handed over the first seven hostages.

Israel has said that the first batch of seven hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Israeli military, Al Jazeera reported. They were earlier released to the International Red Cross in northern Gaza. As part of the peace agreement, Hamas has agreed to handover 48 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. 

Hundreds of people have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square awaiting the release. 

The hostages will also undergo a medical check before being handed over to their families. They are expected to be flown to the Re'im military base in southern Israel.

Father of one of the released hostages, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, has told the Israeli media that his son "was handed over to the Red Cross, and in 15 minutes he is expected to be handed over to the IDF, and then he will arrive here," BBC reported.

The truce has allowed thousands of Palestinians to travel north towards Gaza City, which had been the centre of Israeli military operations over the past two months. - AP
Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ As Israel Prepares For Hostage Release And Regional Peace Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

According to Israeli media, the seven Israeli hostages who have been handed over by Hamas and are now being transferred by the Red Cross out of Gaza. They reportedly include Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ehal and Guy Gilboa Dallal. 

The Israeli military confirmed the handover stating: "According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."

Hamas has also confirmed it has handed over the first seven hostages to the Red Cross, officials told Reuters. The officials also confirmed that all 1,966 Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released from Israeli prisons have reportedly boarded buses in Israel.

Egypt has announced that it will award US President Donald Trump its highest civilian award. The statement by the office of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi added that Trump will be given The Order of the Nile for his efforts to stop the war in Gaza.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Hope Nearing Hundred, Deficit Shrinking | WI 256/3 (79)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: PAK Suffer Collapse To End With 378-Run Total

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

  5. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

  5. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  5. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

Latest Stories

  1. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  2. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  3. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  4. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  5. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  6. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

  7. Rashtra Sevika Samiti: Patriarchal Stanche Of RSS

  8. Canadian Foreign Minister Arrives In India On First Official Visit As Both Nations Seek To Reset Ties