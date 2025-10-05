Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

The White House Press Secretary earlier reposted a video of Trump thanking Arab nations for backing his peace plan. “I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they’re in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways,” Trump said in the video.