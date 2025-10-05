Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

The U.S.-backed plan includes a staged Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament and a transitional international government to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Photo: AP photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump ordered Israel to “immediately” stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

  • Donald Trump said Israel has agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” for Gaza, with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange to begin once Hamas confirms the deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Israel had agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” for Gaza, setting the stage for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. He said that the ceasefire will be reached "immediately" once Hamas confirms.

Trump said, “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!”

The announcement followed Trump’s order on Friday (October 3) directing Israel to “immediately” stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. On Saturday, Israeli army radio reported that the military had been ordered to halt its campaign in Gaza City. However, Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israel had continued to carry out dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling in the area.

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

BY Outlook News Desk

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also shared an image showing Israel’s initial withdrawal and the planned stages of hostage release. He said the plan, once confirmed, would initiate “the next phase of withdrawal,” intended to move both sides “close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe.”

Related Content
Related Content

The White House Press Secretary earlier reposted a video of Trump thanking Arab nations for backing his peace plan. “I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they’re in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways,” Trump said in the video.

As of now, one vessel, the "Marinette," remains unaccounted for, and its status is being closely monitored. - X.com
Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Detains Activists

BY Outlook News Desk

He further praised the unity shown by the nations involved, saying, “It is unprecedented, but thank you all and thank you all to those great countries that helped. We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we’re very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly.”

The US President also spoke of a conversation he had with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the proposal took place.

“I said: ‘Bibi (Netanyahu), this is your chance for victory.’ He was fine with it,” Trump told Axios. “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine.”

Trump told Axios: “We had great receptivity for our plan – every country of the world in favor. Bibi is in favor. Hamas went a long way – they want to do it. Now we will need to close it.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - AP
UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

BY Outlook News Desk

He also credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his role in persuading Hamas to release hostages. “Erdoğan helped a lot. He is a tough guy, but he is a friend of mine and he was great,” Trump said.

According to the White House plan, the agreement envisions an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas’s disarmament and the establishment of a transitional government under an international body.

Trump added that he intended to help restore Israel’s international standing. “Bibi took it very far and Israel lost a lot of support in the world. Now I am gonna get all that support back,” he said.

(with inputs from The Hindu and The Guardian)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  4. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Iran Executes Six Militants Accused Of Killing Security Personnel

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra