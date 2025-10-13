International

Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

As hostages returned to Israel and Palestinian prisoners were freed in the West Bank and Gaza, scenes of relief unfolded alongside reminders of the deep mistrust that still divides both sides. These images capture a rare pause in a brutal conflict which began in October 2023

Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _convoy carrying the israeli hostages
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People react as a convoy carrying the hostages released from the Gaza Strip arrives at a military base near Reim, southern Israel.

2/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release -Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures from the window of a helicopter landing at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.

3/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release -Freed Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Freed Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

4/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release -Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures a minibus at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.

5/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _leaflet dropped by an Israeli drone
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed

A boy displays a leaflet dropped by an Israeli drone near Ofer Prison, where Palestinian prisoners are set to be released, in the West Bank city of Beitunia. The leaflet, written in Arabic, reads: "We are watching you everywhere. If you express any support for or affiliation with a terrorist organization, you will expose yourself to arrest and severe penalties. You have been warned."

6/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _convoy carrying the hostages
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Mahmoud Illean

People react as a convoy carrying the hostages released from the Gaza Strip arrives at a military base near Reim, southern Israel.

7/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _US President Donald Trump in Israel
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump walks with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

8/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _hostages square in Tel Aviv
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

9/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _live broadcast of Israeli hostages
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty

People gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

10/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _Hamas gunman
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Hamas gunman stand in guard as ICRC vehicles transporting released Israeli hostages head toward the Israeli border in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

11/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _Israeli police
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Mahmoud Illean

An Israeli police stands outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem.

12/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _Red Cross vehicle in Khan Younis
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Mohammad Jahjouh

A Red Cross vehicle is seen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, ahead of the expected release of hostages by Hamas and prisoners by Israel.

13/13
Israel Hamas Gaza war- Hostage release _A Red Cross vehicle
Gaza Peace Summit | Photo: AP/Mohammad Jahjouh

A Red Cross vehicle is seen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, ahead of the expected release of hostages by Hamas and prisoners by Israel.

