Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

People react as a convoy carrying the hostages released from the Gaza Strip arrives at a military base near Reim, southern Israel.
Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures from the window of a helicopter landing at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Freed Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures a minibus at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.
A boy displays a leaflet dropped by an Israeli drone near Ofer Prison, where Palestinian prisoners are set to be released, in the West Bank city of Beitunia. The leaflet, written in Arabic, reads: "We are watching you everywhere. If you express any support for or affiliation with a terrorist organization, you will expose yourself to arrest and severe penalties. You have been warned."
US President Donald Trump walks with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.
People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
People gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Hamas gunman stand in guard as ICRC vehicles transporting released Israeli hostages head toward the Israeli border in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
An Israeli police stands outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem.
A Red Cross vehicle is seen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, ahead of the expected release of hostages by Hamas and prisoners by Israel.
