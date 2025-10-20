Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

Once students are inducted as members in the organisation, they are then sent to residential training camps called the “Prathamik Shiksha Varg”, which are held at the premises of Sarsawati Shishu Mandir schools, run by the RSS, during their break periods. “The first time I experienced a massive transformation within was when I attended my first training camp. I was in my B.Sc first year and my seniors explained to me that the camp would make me a social worker and help me learn to engage in nation-building. They even arranged the fee to attend this seven-day camp,” he says. For the seven days that a member attends the camp, they are completely cut off from the outside world, not being allowed to keep their phones or meet their families. The attendees are trained in punctuality and daily services as well as engaged in lectures and heavy physical training. “All through the week, we were only made to focus on one principle—the nation comes first,” he states.