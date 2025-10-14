Delhi HC Gives ED 'Last and Final' Shot To Challenge Kejriwal's Bail In Liquor Policy Probe

The Supreme Court granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in May 2024 for election campaigning and regular bail in a related CBI corruption case on September 13, 2024. The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, argues that the trial court’s bail order overlooked evidence and violated Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which requires reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty and unlikely to commit further offenses. The ED secured a temporary stay on the bail in June 2024, citing insufficient opportunity to oppose it.