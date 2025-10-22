The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

While the absolute number of new voters has increased since 2020 (11.17 lakh), it remains significantly below the 24.13 lakh registered in 2015. The average number of first-time voters per constituency dropped from 9,930 in 2015 to 4,597 in 2020. The 2015 election data showed 73 seats where the number of first-time voters surpassed the victory margin, including in Tarari, where the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML (L)) candidate beat his rival from the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-Ram Vilas) by just 272 votes. Importantly, 56 constituencies (23 per cent of all seats) in the 2020 election had margins of victory smaller than the number of first-time voters, demonstrating the potential electoral influence of this segment in many assembly constituencies in 2025. This pattern underscores the political weight of Bihar’s young electorate—one that every major party is now keenly courting.