Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

Examples abound. In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended several central land and property laws to Ladakh, including the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which opened the door for outsiders to purchase land—something Ladakhis had long resisted. Mining leases were granted to corporations without consulting local communities; one 2022 proposal for large-scale gypsum extraction sparked outrage over threats to pastures used by the Changpa nomads. Mega-infrastructure projects like the 14.2 km Zojila tunnel were pushed through without environmental impact assessments sensitive to local glaciers and water tables. Even government recruitment came under fire: jobs that Ladakhi youth expected to be reserved locally were increasingly filled through all-India competitions.